Bay Path University Names Jacquida Mars Director of Multicultural Affairs

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University recently announced Jacquida Mars has been appointed the new director of the Office of Multicultural Affairs (OMA), which serves as a cultural resource for students, faculty, and staff, as well as providing direction and services for current and prospective students from underrepresented populations. Through creative and innovative programs, the office enhances cultural knowledge and produces a deeper appreciation for diversity and inclusion throughout the campus community.

“I am honored and overjoyed to hold such an important role at the university,” Mars said. “I am looking forward to the opportunity to impact and change the lives and futures of our students through mentoring, advocacy, social-justice education, and programming. In particular, I want students of color and first-generation students to feel that OMA will be a valuable resource for them in their academic journey from the moment they step on campus until graduation.”

Before joining Bay Path, Mars served as assistant director of Alumni & Parent Engagement for Affinity & Identity Programs at Connecticut College, where she successfully developed a mentoring program for BIPOC students and alumni. Prior to her time at Connecticut College, she contributed to the diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts as the Career Programming manager/GA DEI at Trinity College.

Mars earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and crime, law & justice from the University of Connecticut, and a master’s degree in public policy from Trinity College. She is currently enrolled in a doctorate program in educational leadership for social justice at the University of Hartford.