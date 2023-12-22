Hometown Mortgage Promotes Trent Rivers to Equity and Consumer Loan Manager

EASTHAMPTON — Hometown Mortgage recently promoted Trent Rivers to equity and consumer loan manager, based in Easthampton.

Rivers has 15 years of banking experience, including his most recent role as loan specialist. He joined Hometown Mortgage as a consumer loan coordinator in 2017. Prior to that, he was a branch supervisor at NBT Bank.

Rivers has a bachelor’s degree in business management from Westfield State University and completed coursework in the school of banking at the Pennsylvania Bankers Assoc.