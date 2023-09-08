Berkshire Bank to Host Xtraordinary Day in Five States on Sept. 12

BOSTON — Berkshire Bank will host its Xtraordinary Day (X-Day) on Tuesday, Sept. 12 beginning at noon with concurrent day-of-service events. All financial centers and offices across five states — Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, Connecticut, and Rhode Island — will harness the collective power of more than 1,000 Berkshire Bank employees to create a positive impact and strengthen the communities the bank serves.

For seven years, Berkshire Bank has closed the company for an afternoon of service events so employees could roll up their sleeves, give back to the community, and work with a variety of nonprofit organizations needing assistance. Traditionally, these X-Day events have been held in person, except during the pandemic, when they were held virtually.

“We are looking forward to this annual community service event as employees team up to make positive contributions within our neighborhoods,” said Lori Gazzillo Kiely, director of the Berkshire Bank Foundation. “We’re proud to dedicate an entire afternoon to lifting up our communities and inspiring our employees to support projects dedicated to helping nonprofits improve the communities in which we live, work, and play.”

Berkshire Bank plans to hold more than 45 volunteer events throughout its footprint. Click here to view the featured list of community events and learn more about X-Day.