Girl Scouts to Welcome Hundreds of Girls to Ninth Annual Geek Is Glam Event

HOLYOKE — Hundreds of middle-school girls and dozens of high-school girls will convene at Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) on Saturday, Oct. 14 to celebrate science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) at the Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts’ Geek Is Glam (GIG) STEM event — and it’s not too late to participate.

The day-long, interactive STEM conference for girls in grades 4-12 is hosted by Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts and WPI along with more than 60 area education and adventure collaborators. Participants will be exposed to some of the area’s top scientific and engineering minds as they engage in the hands-on aspect of exploration and discovery while they build, explore, assemble, and imagine. The day kicks off at 9 a.m. with keynote speakers Daisha Ramos-Ortiz, WPI freshman and five-time Geek Is Glam participant; and Ms. Massachusetts 2023 Chelsea Vuong.

Participants will spend the day in interactive workshops, demonstrations, and hands-on exhibits presented by Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University, the Discovery Museums, New England Sci-Tech, UMass Amherst Polymer Science and Engineering, WCVB Channel 5 Boston, Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream, and New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill, to name a few. From Mystic Aquarium to Morse Code, from rainbows to robots, girls will be engaged in interactive activities, games, and displays.

For more information and to register, click here or call (413) 584-2602. The fee is $45 per girl in grades 4-8 and $50 per girl in grades 9-12, and includes lunch, snacks, a Geek Is Glam T-shirt, a drawstring backpack, and a Geek Is Glam patch. Financial assistance is available. No previous Girl Scout experience is necessary.