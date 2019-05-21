Berkshire Hathaway’s Wellfleet Relocates to Tower Square

SPRINGFIELD — Wellfleet, a Berkshire Hathaway company providing accident and health-insurance products, will relocate its national corporate headquarters to Springfield’s Tower Square in August. A press conference will be held on Friday, June 7 at 11 a.m. at the Tower Square ground-floor atrium.

“As a growing company with deep roots here in Springfield, we’re excited to become Tower Square’s anchor tenant in beautiful new office space that will accommodate our growing number of employees,” said Drew DiGiorgio, Wellfleet’s president and CEO.

Wellfleet has outgrown its current office space on Roosevelt Avenue in Springfield. The new offices at Tower Square will give Wellfleet employees up to 80,000 square feet of class A office space and provide ample room for Wellfleet’s new and growing Workplace Benefits division.

“Our team looks forward to the new space, and to enjoying the ever-increasing amenities available at Tower Square, including the Springfield YMCA’s childcare facility and wellness center,” said DiGiorgio. “The renaissance of downtown Springfield is in full swing, and we’re proud to contribute to its revitalization.”

Vid Mitta, managing partner of Tower Square, added that “we are delighted to welcome Wellfleet to Tower Square. This location will offer a state-of-the-art build-out for Wellfleet’s thriving business while providing staff with the cutting-edge amenities that Tower Square possesses.”

Formerly known as Consolidated Health Plans, the company rebranded as Wellfleet in January, uniting its insurance carriers and claims-administration organizations under one marketing name. Wellfleet has approximately 175 employees, 150 of whom work in Springfield; others work remotely or from satellite offices in Florence, S.C. and San Rafael, Calif.