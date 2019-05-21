Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce Announces New Executive Director

NORTHAMPTON — As the Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce looks forward to its 100th-anniversary celebration in June, the board of directors announced the selection of the chamber’s new executive director, Vincent (Vince) Jackson. He is an entrepreneur and the CEO of Marketing Moves in Hadley, a company he founded. He will begin his role at the chamber on Monday, June 3, succeeding Suzanne Beck, who is retiring at the end of May.

“Vince’s experience, qualifications, and expertise were an exact fit with the characteristics that the board wanted to see in the new executive director. It was clear that Vince is the right person to lead the chamber,” said David DeSwert, chamber board president and chair of the search committee, and associate vice president for Finance at Smith College.

In passing the torch to Jackson, Beck hands him the opportunity to lead the chamber and through its new strategic plan. The visionary plan, to be launched over the coming months, explores and boldly reimagines what a 21st-century chamber should be.

“I’m excited to welcome a new community leader to drive our new vision for the chamber that strengthens our cause to build a thriving economy and a thriving community,” Beck said.

Prior to founding Marketing Moves in 2000, Jackson worked in Texas for PepsiCo Inc., growing through roles in brand and product management, innovation, and acquisitions. Marketing Moves is a consultancy that specializes in strategy development, brand management, and marketing and communications, working with a diverse national client base of large corporations, small businesses, and government and nonprofit organizations.

Jackson has lectured in the Department of Marketing at the UMass Amherst Isenberg School of Management. He has served on several nonprofit boards, including time as president of the Lee B. Revels Scholarship and Mentoring Foundation and the Beta Sigma Boulé Foundation in Springfield. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Grambling State University and an MBA degree from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

“It’s an honor for me to join the Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce at this pivotal time in its history,” Jackson said. “With deep respect for the chamber’s legacy and leadership, I look forward to working with the board, partner organizations, community leaders, and volunteers to chart the new path forward.”

Jackson’s first public appearance will be at the chamber’s centennial event on Thursday, June 13 at the Academy of Music in Northampton. “Torch: Our Time to Shine” will recognize Beck and Jackson, along with other business and organization leaders who have passed the torch to new generations of leadership, along with those who have confidently accepted it.