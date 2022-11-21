Berkshire Money Management Welcomes Julia Lewis as Compliance Professional

DALTON — Berkshire Money Management (BMM) recently welcomed Julia Lewis to a new position of compliance professional. Her arrival adds internal compliance capacity to the firm’s operations team.

As compliance professional, Lewis is responsible for Berkshire Money Management’s internal compliance program, employee training, and processes and procedures. She brings to the team eight years of experience in the finance industry across the retirement, home-lending, and insurance sectors. Prior to joining Berkshire Money Management, she was the Technical Operations manager at PCS Retirement. She is happy to join the BMM team, where she can be a part of giving back to the community and supporting local growth.

“Julia represents the high caliber of talent and leadership we are building to support the future of our firm and our clients,” Chief Operating Officer Natalie Wheeler said. “Evolving our strategy and fostering a culture of compliance to enable growth are key elements to our strategy, and we’re thrilled to have a wonderful team member like Julia blazing that path for us.”