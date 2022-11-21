Union Station to Kick Off Holiday Travel Season with Tree Lighting

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield students will deck the halls at Springfield Union Station on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 10:30 a.m. for the second annual holiday tree lighting.

The historic concourse will be filled with holiday cheer as U.S. Rep. Richard Neal and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno assist in lighting the tree and kicking off the holiday travel season. The Sci-Tech high-school choir, under the direction of Dr. Jose Passalacqua, will perform “Believe” from The Polar Express and “Rise Up.”

Springfield Union Station, owned by the Springfield Redevelopment Authority, is an intermodal transportation hub located near the North End of Springfield. The station serves as the hub for the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority, along with Peter Pan Bus Lines, Greyhound Lines, and Hartford Line commuter rail, and is the home of Dietz & Co. Architects and the Hispanic-American Library.