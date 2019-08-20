Best Lawyers Names Patricia Rapinchuk Lawyer of the Year in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — Robinson Donovan, P.C. announced that attorney Patricia Rapinchuk, a partner at the firm, was recently selected as her region’s Lawyer of the Year for 2020 in the field of Litigation – Labor and Employment, by Best Lawyers in America.

“As head of Robinson Donovan’s employment law group, Patricia’s talent and expertise in this critical practice area are outstanding,” said Jeffrey Trapani, a partner at Robinson Donovan. “Employees and employers consistently praise her work in helping them achieve optimal outcomes on a range of labor, employment, and workplace-litigation issues. Patricia’s selection as Lawyer of the Year is a highly deserved honor.”

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as a definitive guide to legal excellence. It is based on an exhaustive peer-review survey. More than 79,000 leading attorneys are eligible to vote. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed.

Rapinchuk a successful track record as a trial lawyer and concentrates her practice in employment law and litigation. She is a member of the Massachusetts Bar Assoc., the Hampden County Bar Assoc., the Hampshire County Bar Assoc., and the Women’s Bar Assoc. of Massachusetts. She is regularly honored by Massachusetts Super Lawyers, being selected as a Top 50 Woman in Massachusetts in 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2017. Additionally, this is her fourth Best Lawyers Lawyer of the Year recognition in Litigation – Labor and Employment, being previously honored in 2016, 2018, and 2019.

Rapinchuk earned her bachelor’s degree from Mount Holyoke College and her juris doctor from the University of Connecticut.