Michael Burke, John Pucci, David Parke Earn Lawyer of the Year Honors

SPRINGFIELD — Attorneys Michael Burke, John Pucci, and David Parke, partners at Bulkley Richardson, were each named 2020 Lawyer of the Year recipients in their respective practice areas by Best Lawyers in America, in partnership with U.S. News Media Group.

Burke was honored in the area of Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants, Parke in Corporate Law, and Pucci in Criminal Defense – General Practice.

Lawyer of the Year rankings are awarded to one lawyer per practice area and region, making it a distinguished accolade. Honorees receive this award based on their extremely high overall peer feedback within specific practice areas and metropolitan regions.