BHN’s Westfield Kamp for Kids Receives $10,000 Grant from Westfield Bank

WESTFIELD — Behavioral Health Network Inc. (BHN) announced it received a grant of $10,000 from Westfield Bank to benefit Kamp for Kids, the organization’s summer day camp for children and young adults with and without disabilities.

Westfield Bank has been a longtime supporter of BHN’s Kamp for Kids. According to Cathy Jocelyn, vice president of Marketing at Westfield Bank, “we consider it an honor to support Kamp for Kids, which has been changing lives and offering opportunities for growth for children and youth of all abilities in the Greater Westfield area. We support the mission and appreciate the work of BHN and all who have made this program such a success.”

Grants made to Kamp for Kids provide camperships to youth with or without disabilities to ensure that all children, regardless of family income, are able to attend camp.

Due to COVID-19, this summer Kamp for Kids is being held virtually in order to provide a safe camp experience for the campers and their families. The virtual camp is open to all who wish to participate and offered free of charge, and consists of recreational activities, nature time, and arts and crafts. To register and participate in virtual camp, visit www.bhninc.org/kamp-kids.

The camp has created three themes for this year’s activities: “In My Backyard,” “Only in New England,” and “All Around the World.” Kamp for Kids has also continued its partnership with the Westfield Cultural Council and Berkshire Hills Music Academy, a music-based program for people with disabilities in Franklin County, to offer musical programming for participants.

“We are so appreciative of the consistent and ongoing support of Westfield Bank,” said Anne Benoit, Kamp for Kids program director. “This grant allows us to sustain Kamp for Kids. We could not do this work without the support of community partners.”