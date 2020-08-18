Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the month of July 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
City of Chicopee
66 Macek Dr.
$20,946 — Roofing
Collins Electric Co. Inc.
53 Second Ave.
$74,000 — Install fire-alarm system, alarm, and generator
NORTHAMPTON
Hampshire Franklin & Hampden Agricultural Society
54 Fair St.
$2,000 — Remove second-floor structure of old money room
Smith College
4 Tyler Dr.
$14,450 — Renovate room 213 of Bass Hall
Traddles, LLC
60A Masonic St.
$4,000 — Temporary pergola
PITTSFIELD
Eric Baumert
405 North St.
$1,000 — Construct new partition in single tenant space and install new wall finishes
Berkshire Omega Corp.
979 Dalton Ave.
$17,000 — Siding
Blue Chair Properties, LLC
101 Dan Fox Dr.
$12,000 — Demolish two-story pump house for waterslide and two swimming pools
Blue Chair Properties, LLC
101 Dan Fox Dr.
$3,450 — Install new chair lift
SPRINGFIELD
Bay Liberty, LLC
234 Liberty St.
$1,152,800 — Demolish portion of former commercial metal casting building
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
2 Medical Center Dr.
$19,500 — Remove two walls and install three windows and one door for receptionist area
City of Springfield
1015 Wilbraham Road
$12,000 — Alter classroom area, convert three larger classrooms into six smaller classrooms at John J. Duggan Academy
Erbact, LLC
34 Mulberry St.
$96,000 — Alter interior space for change of use from office to church assembly, install accessible ramp at entry
NPN Realty, LLC
1026 Bay St.
$4,000 — Remove two non-bearing walls, build bathroom and office
NPN Realty, LLC
1026 Bay St.
$3,000 — Remove and close off door, re-concrete sloping sidewalk
Vibra Healthcare Real Estate Co. II, LLC
1414 State St.
$20,000 — Replace three antennas and associated equipment on monopole for T-Mobile