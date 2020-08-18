Top Page Banner

Building Permits

Building Permits

By 30

The following building permits were issued during the month of July 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

City of Chicopee
66 Macek Dr.
$20,946 — Roofing

Collins Electric Co. Inc.
53 Second Ave.
$74,000 — Install fire-alarm system, alarm, and generator

NORTHAMPTON

Hampshire Franklin & Hampden Agricultural Society
54 Fair St.
$2,000 — Remove second-floor structure of old money room

Smith College
4 Tyler Dr.
$14,450 — Renovate room 213 of Bass Hall

Traddles, LLC
60A Masonic St.
$4,000 — Temporary pergola

PITTSFIELD

Eric Baumert
405 North St.
$1,000 — Construct new partition in single tenant space and install new wall finishes

Berkshire Omega Corp.
979 Dalton Ave.
$17,000 — Siding

Blue Chair Properties, LLC
101 Dan Fox Dr.
$12,000 — Demolish two-story pump house for waterslide and two swimming pools

Blue Chair Properties, LLC
101 Dan Fox Dr.
$3,450 — Install new chair lift

SPRINGFIELD

Bay Liberty, LLC
234 Liberty St.
$1,152,800 — Demolish portion of former commercial metal casting building

Baystate Medical Center Inc.
2 Medical Center Dr.
$19,500 — Remove two walls and install three windows and one door for receptionist area

City of Springfield
1015 Wilbraham Road
$12,000 — Alter classroom area, convert three larger classrooms into six smaller classrooms at John J. Duggan Academy

Erbact, LLC
34 Mulberry St.
$96,000 — Alter interior space for change of use from office to church assembly, install accessible ramp at entry

NPN Realty, LLC
1026 Bay St.
$4,000 — Remove two non-bearing walls, build bathroom and office

NPN Realty, LLC
1026 Bay St.
$3,000 — Remove and close off door, re-concrete sloping sidewalk

Vibra Healthcare Real Estate Co. II, LLC
1414 State St.
$20,000 — Replace three antennas and associated equipment on monopole for T-Mobile

Tags:

Related Posts

Building Permits

By

Building Permits

By

Building Permits

By