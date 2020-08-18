The following building permits were issued during the month of July 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

City of Chicopee

66 Macek Dr.

$20,946 — Roofing

Collins Electric Co. Inc.

53 Second Ave.

$74,000 — Install fire-alarm system, alarm, and generator

NORTHAMPTON

Hampshire Franklin & Hampden Agricultural Society

54 Fair St.

$2,000 — Remove second-floor structure of old money room

Smith College

4 Tyler Dr.

$14,450 — Renovate room 213 of Bass Hall

Traddles, LLC

60A Masonic St.

$4,000 — Temporary pergola

PITTSFIELD

Eric Baumert

405 North St.

$1,000 — Construct new partition in single tenant space and install new wall finishes

Berkshire Omega Corp.

979 Dalton Ave.

$17,000 — Siding

Blue Chair Properties, LLC

101 Dan Fox Dr.

$12,000 — Demolish two-story pump house for waterslide and two swimming pools

Blue Chair Properties, LLC

101 Dan Fox Dr.

$3,450 — Install new chair lift

SPRINGFIELD

Bay Liberty, LLC

234 Liberty St.

$1,152,800 — Demolish portion of former commercial metal casting building

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

2 Medical Center Dr.

$19,500 — Remove two walls and install three windows and one door for receptionist area

City of Springfield

1015 Wilbraham Road

$12,000 — Alter classroom area, convert three larger classrooms into six smaller classrooms at John J. Duggan Academy

Erbact, LLC

34 Mulberry St.

$96,000 — Alter interior space for change of use from office to church assembly, install accessible ramp at entry

NPN Realty, LLC

1026 Bay St.

$4,000 — Remove two non-bearing walls, build bathroom and office

NPN Realty, LLC

1026 Bay St.

$3,000 — Remove and close off door, re-concrete sloping sidewalk

Vibra Healthcare Real Estate Co. II, LLC

1414 State St.

$20,000 — Replace three antennas and associated equipment on monopole for T-Mobile