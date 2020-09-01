Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the months of July and August 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
Joaquin Rodriguez
1098 Chicopee St.
$18,000 — Install enclosed carport, install support beam for bearing wall
Geraldine Talbot
116 Abbey Memorial Dr.
$1,000 — Repair deck supports, railings, and decking
GREENFIELD
Premier Staffing Services Inc.
87-91 Main St.
Erect exterior sign
LEE
Great Green Theory Land, LLC
845 Pleasant St.
$1,100,000 — Site preparation for new building
St. Mary’s Church
140 Main St.
$1,310 — Replace fire-alarm panel
LENOX
Robert Akroyd
239 Pittsfield Road
$3,000 — Roofing
Mount Carmel Care Center Inc.
320 Pittsfield Road
$11,423 — Replace remote terminal unit
NORTHAMPTON
The Brush Works, LLC
221 Pine St.
$6,000 — Subdivide Suite 130 and repair floor
First Congregational Church of Northampton
129 Main St.
$6,400 — Repair flashing
Adi Nagli
235 Main St.
$5,000 — Demolish interior space
Spoleto
12 Crafts Ave.
$1,500 — Illuminated projecting wall sign for Highbrow Pizza
Springfield IG, LLC
110 Pleasant St.
$5,000 — Illuminated front wall sign for Resinate
Springfield IG, LLC
110 Pleasant St.
$5,000 — Illuminated side wall sign for Resinate
PITTSFIELD
Brien Center for Mental Health
336 Fenn St.
$39,627 — Masonry facade repairs
KO Resources, LLC
501 Dalton Ave.
$94,275 — Install fire-protection sprinklers
WBRK Inc.
55 Grand Ave.
$30,000 — Verizon to replace nine existing radios with six new radios on existing communications tower
SPRINGFIELD
Center for Ecological Technology Inc.
83 Warwick St.
$11,600 — Repair vestibule at EcoBuilding Bargains damaged by vehicle, remove and replace window and automatic door
CNR Springfield, LLC
655 Page Blvd.
$126,383 — Install steel racking to store pallets in new shipping and receiving warehouse
Cooley Street Associates, LLC
415 Cooley St.
$277,500 — Alter tenant space for restaurant use by Bueno Y Sano
Courier Express
111 Carando Dr.
$63,500 — Roofing
East Springfield Realty, LLC
100 Brookdale Dr.
$18,400 — Install helical piers to improve soil conditions for structural slab for Falvey Linens
Zahid Farooqui
148 Fort Pleasant Ave.
$26,000 — Roofing on mosque
Marion Polite Jr., Mamie Polite
236 King St.
$31,895 — Repair wall damaged by car at King Street Laundromat
Vibra Healthcare Real Estate Co. II, LLC
1414 State St.
$30,000 — Verizon to remove and replace nine cellular antennas and associated radio equipment on monopole
WILBRAHAM
2030 Boston Road, LLC
2030 Boston Road
Sign for John Diggs, MD
Wilbraham & Monson Academy
423 Main St.
$9,786 — Install traditional fire-alarm devices to existing fire-alarm panel