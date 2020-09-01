The following building permits were issued during the months of July and August 2020. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

Joaquin Rodriguez

1098 Chicopee St.

$18,000 — Install enclosed carport, install support beam for bearing wall

Geraldine Talbot

116 Abbey Memorial Dr.

$1,000 — Repair deck supports, railings, and decking

GREENFIELD

Premier Staffing Services Inc.

87-91 Main St.

Erect exterior sign

LEE

Great Green Theory Land, LLC

845 Pleasant St.

$1,100,000 — Site preparation for new building

St. Mary’s Church

140 Main St.

$1,310 — Replace fire-alarm panel

LENOX

Robert Akroyd

239 Pittsfield Road

$3,000 — Roofing

Mount Carmel Care Center Inc.

320 Pittsfield Road

$11,423 — Replace remote terminal unit

NORTHAMPTON

The Brush Works, LLC

221 Pine St.

$6,000 — Subdivide Suite 130 and repair floor

First Congregational Church of Northampton

129 Main St.

$6,400 — Repair flashing

Adi Nagli

235 Main St.

$5,000 — Demolish interior space

Spoleto

12 Crafts Ave.

$1,500 — Illuminated projecting wall sign for Highbrow Pizza

Springfield IG, LLC

110 Pleasant St.

$5,000 — Illuminated front wall sign for Resinate

Springfield IG, LLC

110 Pleasant St.

$5,000 — Illuminated side wall sign for Resinate

PITTSFIELD

Brien Center for Mental Health

336 Fenn St.

$39,627 — Masonry facade repairs

KO Resources, LLC

501 Dalton Ave.

$94,275 — Install fire-protection sprinklers

WBRK Inc.

55 Grand Ave.

$30,000 — Verizon to replace nine existing radios with six new radios on existing communications tower

SPRINGFIELD

Center for Ecological Technology Inc.

83 Warwick St.

$11,600 — Repair vestibule at EcoBuilding Bargains damaged by vehicle, remove and replace window and automatic door

CNR Springfield, LLC

655 Page Blvd.

$126,383 — Install steel racking to store pallets in new shipping and receiving warehouse

Cooley Street Associates, LLC

415 Cooley St.

$277,500 — Alter tenant space for restaurant use by Bueno Y Sano

Courier Express

111 Carando Dr.

$63,500 — Roofing

East Springfield Realty, LLC

100 Brookdale Dr.

$18,400 — Install helical piers to improve soil conditions for structural slab for Falvey Linens

Zahid Farooqui

148 Fort Pleasant Ave.

$26,000 — Roofing on mosque

Marion Polite Jr., Mamie Polite

236 King St.

$31,895 — Repair wall damaged by car at King Street Laundromat

Vibra Healthcare Real Estate Co. II, LLC

1414 State St.

$30,000 — Verizon to remove and replace nine cellular antennas and associated radio equipment on monopole

WILBRAHAM

2030 Boston Road, LLC

2030 Boston Road

Sign for John Diggs, MD

Wilbraham & Monson Academy

423 Main St.

$9,786 — Install traditional fire-alarm devices to existing fire-alarm panel