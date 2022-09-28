The following building permits were issued during the months of August and September 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).

CHICOPEE

First Baptist Society

50 Broadway

$28,435 — Roofing

People’s Savings Bank

610 Memorial Dr.

$9,475 — Demolish drive-through canopies and shelter behind main bank building, including slab and foundations

Drew Petrolati

18 Chicopee St., Unit 269

$3,536 — Remove and replace two windows

St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church

27 Streiber Dr.

$23,000 — Cut out and modify trusses; cut out wet/damaged drywall and insulation; install new drywall, insulation, paint, and carpeting; install new bathroom vanity

Sergey Tishenko

1400 Memorial Dr.

$80,000 — Modify interior walls and roof repair

EASTHAMPTON

102 Northampton St. LLC

102 Northampton St.

N/A — Two signs

Massachusetts Audubon Society

127 Coombs Road

N/A — Window replacement at two locations

John Moriarty

67-75 Main St.

N/A — Install replacement windows

The Philipp Manufacturing Co.

17 Ward Ave.

N/A — Roofing

HADLEY

CBD Realty Corp.

191 Russell St.

N/A — Remove window, install door, and patch siding

Daren Dion

7 Birch Meadow Dr.

N/A — Install new wood insert in existing fireplace

E&A/I&G Campus Plaza LP

545 Russell St.

N/A — T-Mobile to replace six antennas and add three new antennas

Konover Properties Senior Living

30 Greenleaves Dr.

N/A — Renovate/repair nine apartment units

Francine Ness

137 West St.

N/A — Remove hardwood floors, subfloors, plaster wall coverings

LEE

Pollard Realty LLC

184 Main St.

$23,000 — Renovate kitchen, install bathroom, install vinyl replacement windows

LENOX

Electric Power Research Inc.

115 East New Lenox Road

$200,000 — New steel frame for new overhead door, siding

GSA IV LLC

90 Pittsfield Road

$40,000 — AT&T to replace three antennas and ancillary equipment on existing antenna array and ground work on existing telecommunications tower

David Levin

260 Pittsfield Road

$22,000 — Remove tub and surround, insulate, install acrylic tub base with wall surround

North Sandy Brook LLC

29 Church St.

$9,700 — Roofing

Smegal Holdings

36 Pittsfield Road

$35,000 — Selective demolition to Building 3

Smegal Holdings

36 Pittsfield Road

$30,000 — Siding and roofing

Town of Lenox

High Street

$10,000 — Install dugouts

NORTHAMPTON

16-18 Main Street Realty Trust

16 Main St.

$12,000 — Illuminated wall sign for Pokemoto

518 Pleasant Street LLC

518 Pleasant St.

$500,000 — Fit out

Anydot Realty Management LLC

70 Maple St.

N/A — Install roof-mounted solar system

Day Avenue Properties

34 Day Ave.

N/A — Insulation and weatherization

DP Holdings LLC

1 King St.

$1,452,000 — J.P. Morgan tenant fit-out

Hampshire Regional YMCA

286 Prospect St.

$49,500m — Roofing

KBT Properties LLC

175 Jackson St.

$1,700 — Add onto current deck

Nonotuck Community School Inc.

221 Riverside Dr.

$99,409 — Install roof-mounted solar system

Northampton Montessori Society

51 Bates St.

$1,000 — Install walls in bathroom

Smith College

44 Green St.

$20,000 — Create space for kiln

Sunwood Green LLC

95 Barrett St.

$28,378 — Install fire sprinkler system

Thornes Marketplace LLC

150 Main St.

$2,725 — Non-illuminated wall sign

PITTSFIELD

American Towers LLC

101 Dan Fox Dr.

$75,000 — Swap nine panels, add three panels, remove six coax lines, swap three radios, swap one surge arrestor, and add one fiber and one DC

Berkshire Medical Center Inc.

725 North St.

$523,600 — Roofing and insulation

City of Pittsfield

233 West Housatonic St.

$2,500 — Roofing

General Electric Co.

65 New York Ave.

$59,947 — Roofing

Pittsfield Cemetery Corp.

203 Wahconah St.

$264,786 — Arch reconstruction and anchorage

Pittsfield Pipers Inc.

73 Fourth St.

$15,000 — Demolish barn

Smegal Holdings LLC

50 South Merriam St.

$8,000 — Roofing

Western Mass Labor Action Trust

298 Columbus Ave.

$60,000 — Enclose current open soffit, add new gable vents

SOUTH HADLEY

Mount Holyoke College

50 College St.

$120,000 — Renovate Apt. 104 in Buckland Hall, including new kitchen and laundry closet and renovation of two existing bathrooms

Mount Holyoke College

50 College St.

$50,000 — Renovate kitchen and trash room in Mary Wooley Hall, remove existing wall and upgrade electrical, replace cabinets

SPRINGFIELD

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

759 Chestnut St.

$567,000 — Fourth-floor Daly/HOF connector and office renovation

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

759 Chestnut St.

$202,000 — Third-floor lobby/vestibule renovations in Daly lobby

Baystate Medical Center Inc.

759 Chestnut St.

$89,000 — Alter second-floor space for surgical offices and CT or storage

CNI Corp.

513 Main St.

$20,000 — Repair rear exterior egress system

Brian Edwards

136 William St.

$194,500 — Remove and replace exterior handicap ramp, remodel four bathrooms, alter interior space into new offices

Raymond Fontaine, Industry Avenue Holdings LLC

66 Industry Ave.

$40,625 — Alter interior office space, remove four workstations to build two new offices

Multicultural Community Services of the Pioneer Valley Inc.

1000 Wilbraham Road

$40,500 — Alter interior office space on first and second levels

Retail Business Services LLC

1534 Boston Road

$4,600 — Roofing

Route 20-21 Associates Inc.

1400 Boston Road

$285,000 — Alter interior tenant space at Master Lee’s Taekwando