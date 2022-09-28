Building Permits
The following building permits were issued during the months of August and September 2022. (Filings are limited due to closures or reduced staffing hours at municipal offices due to COVID-19 restrictions).
CHICOPEE
First Baptist Society
50 Broadway
$28,435 — Roofing
People’s Savings Bank
610 Memorial Dr.
$9,475 — Demolish drive-through canopies and shelter behind main bank building, including slab and foundations
Drew Petrolati
18 Chicopee St., Unit 269
$3,536 — Remove and replace two windows
St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church
27 Streiber Dr.
$23,000 — Cut out and modify trusses; cut out wet/damaged drywall and insulation; install new drywall, insulation, paint, and carpeting; install new bathroom vanity
Sergey Tishenko
1400 Memorial Dr.
$80,000 — Modify interior walls and roof repair
EASTHAMPTON
102 Northampton St. LLC
102 Northampton St.
N/A — Two signs
Massachusetts Audubon Society
127 Coombs Road
N/A — Window replacement at two locations
John Moriarty
67-75 Main St.
N/A — Install replacement windows
The Philipp Manufacturing Co.
17 Ward Ave.
N/A — Roofing
HADLEY
CBD Realty Corp.
191 Russell St.
N/A — Remove window, install door, and patch siding
Daren Dion
7 Birch Meadow Dr.
N/A — Install new wood insert in existing fireplace
E&A/I&G Campus Plaza LP
545 Russell St.
N/A — T-Mobile to replace six antennas and add three new antennas
Konover Properties Senior Living
30 Greenleaves Dr.
N/A — Renovate/repair nine apartment units
Francine Ness
137 West St.
N/A — Remove hardwood floors, subfloors, plaster wall coverings
LEE
Pollard Realty LLC
184 Main St.
$23,000 — Renovate kitchen, install bathroom, install vinyl replacement windows
LENOX
Electric Power Research Inc.
115 East New Lenox Road
$200,000 — New steel frame for new overhead door, siding
GSA IV LLC
90 Pittsfield Road
$40,000 — AT&T to replace three antennas and ancillary equipment on existing antenna array and ground work on existing telecommunications tower
David Levin
260 Pittsfield Road
$22,000 — Remove tub and surround, insulate, install acrylic tub base with wall surround
North Sandy Brook LLC
29 Church St.
$9,700 — Roofing
Smegal Holdings
36 Pittsfield Road
$35,000 — Selective demolition to Building 3
Smegal Holdings
36 Pittsfield Road
$30,000 — Siding and roofing
Town of Lenox
High Street
$10,000 — Install dugouts
NORTHAMPTON
16-18 Main Street Realty Trust
16 Main St.
$12,000 — Illuminated wall sign for Pokemoto
518 Pleasant Street LLC
518 Pleasant St.
$500,000 — Fit out
Anydot Realty Management LLC
70 Maple St.
N/A — Install roof-mounted solar system
Day Avenue Properties
34 Day Ave.
N/A — Insulation and weatherization
DP Holdings LLC
1 King St.
$1,452,000 — J.P. Morgan tenant fit-out
Hampshire Regional YMCA
286 Prospect St.
$49,500m — Roofing
KBT Properties LLC
175 Jackson St.
$1,700 — Add onto current deck
Nonotuck Community School Inc.
221 Riverside Dr.
$99,409 — Install roof-mounted solar system
Northampton Montessori Society
51 Bates St.
$1,000 — Install walls in bathroom
Smith College
44 Green St.
$20,000 — Create space for kiln
Sunwood Green LLC
95 Barrett St.
$28,378 — Install fire sprinkler system
Thornes Marketplace LLC
150 Main St.
$2,725 — Non-illuminated wall sign
PITTSFIELD
American Towers LLC
101 Dan Fox Dr.
$75,000 — Swap nine panels, add three panels, remove six coax lines, swap three radios, swap one surge arrestor, and add one fiber and one DC
Berkshire Medical Center Inc.
725 North St.
$523,600 — Roofing and insulation
City of Pittsfield
233 West Housatonic St.
$2,500 — Roofing
General Electric Co.
65 New York Ave.
$59,947 — Roofing
Pittsfield Cemetery Corp.
203 Wahconah St.
$264,786 — Arch reconstruction and anchorage
Pittsfield Pipers Inc.
73 Fourth St.
$15,000 — Demolish barn
Smegal Holdings LLC
50 South Merriam St.
$8,000 — Roofing
Western Mass Labor Action Trust
298 Columbus Ave.
$60,000 — Enclose current open soffit, add new gable vents
SOUTH HADLEY
Mount Holyoke College
50 College St.
$120,000 — Renovate Apt. 104 in Buckland Hall, including new kitchen and laundry closet and renovation of two existing bathrooms
Mount Holyoke College
50 College St.
$50,000 — Renovate kitchen and trash room in Mary Wooley Hall, remove existing wall and upgrade electrical, replace cabinets
SPRINGFIELD
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$567,000 — Fourth-floor Daly/HOF connector and office renovation
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$202,000 — Third-floor lobby/vestibule renovations in Daly lobby
Baystate Medical Center Inc.
759 Chestnut St.
$89,000 — Alter second-floor space for surgical offices and CT or storage
CNI Corp.
513 Main St.
$20,000 — Repair rear exterior egress system
Brian Edwards
136 William St.
$194,500 — Remove and replace exterior handicap ramp, remodel four bathrooms, alter interior space into new offices
Raymond Fontaine, Industry Avenue Holdings LLC
66 Industry Ave.
$40,625 — Alter interior office space, remove four workstations to build two new offices
Multicultural Community Services of the Pioneer Valley Inc.
1000 Wilbraham Road
$40,500 — Alter interior office space on first and second levels
Retail Business Services LLC
1534 Boston Road
$4,600 — Roofing
Route 20-21 Associates Inc.
1400 Boston Road
$285,000 — Alter interior tenant space at Master Lee’s Taekwando