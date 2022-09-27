Square One Announces Cookies & Milk Fundraising Event

SPRINGFIELD — Chocolate chip? Oatmeal raisin? Sugar? Peanut butter? Snickerdoodle? What’s your favorite cookie?

On Thursday, Oct. 6 at 4 p.m., some of the region’s most talented bakers will come together at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to support Square One in its first-ever “Cookies & Milk” fundraising event. Guests will be treated to a variety of cookie samples from participating vendors and will then have an opportunity to vote for their favorites. In addition to the sweet treats, guests will enjoy hors d’oeuvres and cookie-themed cocktails.

The event, which will also include raffles and a silent auction, has title support from PeoplesBank and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Tickets cost $65 and can be purchased at www.startatsquareone.org. All proceeds from the event, also supported by Meridian Industrial Group and Baystate Health, will directly benefit the children and families who participate in Square One’s programs and services.

Participating cookie vendors include Hot Oven Cookies, Pete’s Sweets, Granny’s Baking Table, Auntie’s Best Creations, Aramark at Bay Path University, Rice Fruit Farm, and the Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts.

Square One currently provides early-learning services to more than 500 infants, toddlers, and school-age children each day, and family-support services to 1,500 families each year, as they work to overcome the challenges in their lives.

To purchase tickets or to learn more about Square One, visit www.startatsquareone.org, or email Kristine Allard at [email protected].