The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed. Buyer and seller fields contain only the first name listed on the deed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

ASHFIELD

244 Main St.

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: Kapoor & Brothers LLC

Seller: Summit Distributing LLC

Date: 08/22/22

261 Main St.

Ashfield, MA 01330

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Megan Perry

Seller: Stephen B. Drewitz

Date: 08/25/22

BERNARDSTON

43 Oaks Road

Bernardston, MA 01337

Amount: $272,000

Buyer: Tyler Noyes

Seller: Jean M. Dobias

Date: 08/29/22

CHARLEMONT

215 West Hawley Road

Charlemont, MA 01339

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Alice A. Fulton

Seller: Rouleau, Shirley A., (Estate)

Date: 08/25/22

DEERFIELD

16 Captain Lathrop Dr.

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Joseph Weymouth

Seller: Jennifer J. Marrapese

Date: 09/01/22

242 Conway Road

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $820,000

Buyer: Faisal & Zee LLC

Seller: Summit Distributing LLC

Date: 08/22/22

477 Greenfield Road

Deerfield, MA 01342

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Blueocean Holdings LLC

Seller: Kurt Richardson

Date: 08/31/22

275 River Road

Deerfield, MA 01373

Amount: $258,000

Buyer: Walter J. Wisniowski

Seller: Herzig Ruth B., (Estate)

Date: 08/26/22

ERVING

35 River Road

Erving, MA 01344

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Kristian J. Murphy

Seller: Jessie Sutherland

Date: 09/02/22

83 State Road

Erving, MA 01344

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Jillian Soucie

Seller: John J. Drumgool

Date: 08/26/22

GREENFIELD

54 Adams Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $311,000

Buyer: Matthew D. Squires

Seller: Shana A. Korenewsky

Date: 08/29/22

15 Albert Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Melanie E. Abercrombie

Seller: David C. Lafond

Date: 08/25/22

583 Barton Road

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $184,000

Buyer: Inherited Property Solutions LLC

Seller: Michael J. Clapp

Date: 08/26/22

344 Davis St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $251,000

Buyer: Megan Delisle-Hale

Seller: Patrick Crowningshield

Date: 08/22/22

14-16 Garfield St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Peter A. Curran

Seller: Philip E. Pittelli

Date: 09/02/22

29 Grinnell St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $472,900

Buyer: Christopher B. Marstall

Seller: Grinnell Properties LLC

Date: 09/01/22

14 Laurel St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Amy S. Bush

Seller: Aleah M. Diemand

Date: 09/02/22

109 Mohawk Trail

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $880,000

Buyer: OM Mohawk Trail LLC

Seller: Summit Distributing LLC

Date: 08/22/22

69 Oakland St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Christine M. Sayers

Seller: Nancy Y. Conant TR

Date: 08/22/22

94 Oakland St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Sharon E. Cates

Seller: S. P. Didonato TR 2017

Date: 08/26/22

20 Place Ter.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $242,000

Buyer: Dale E. Buxton

Seller: Hooker, Michael, (Estate)

Date: 09/02/22

19 Prentice Ave.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $272,000

Buyer: Laura E. Fattore

Seller: Michelle F. Augustinowicz

Date: 08/30/22

68 Silver St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $226,500

Buyer: Wesley Otto

Seller: Michael B. Wing

Date: 09/02/22

6 Silvio O. Conte Dr.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $910,000

Buyer: Greenfield Properties

Seller: DLR RT

Date: 09/01/22

47 Summer St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Trevor Tefft

Seller: Frank J. Maleno

Date: 08/31/22

253 Wells St.

Greenfield, MA 01301

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Amanda Lynch

Seller: Rose M. Szulborski

Date: 08/29/22

HAWLEY

53 Labelle Road

Hawley, MA 01339

Amount: $495,000

Buyer: A. Nicole Polier

Seller: Sarah Ohmann

Date: 09/02/22

MONROE

137 River Road

Monroe, MA 01350

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Richard Fries

Seller: Jack Santos

Date: 08/25/22

MONTAGUE

92 2nd St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: William J. Doyle

Seller: James F. David

Date: 08/23/22

7 Chestnut St.

Montague, MA 01376

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: John D. McNamara

Seller: Edwin A. Gillespie

Date: 09/01/22

15 Park St.

Montague, MA 01349

Amount: $152,500

Buyer: William R. Crosby

Seller: Paul W. Waldron

Date: 08/31/22

15 Park St.

Montague, MA 01349

Amount: $152,500

Buyer: William R. Crosby

Seller: Paul W. Waldron

Date: 09/02/22

62 Randall Wood Dr.

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $339,000

Buyer: Martin Halpern

Seller: Sharri R. Conklin-Toal

Date: 08/29/22

34 School St.

Montague, MA 01351

Amount: $516,000

Buyer: Sean D. Alexander

Seller: John W. Farley

Date: 08/24/22

NORTHFIELD

622 Pine Meadow Road

Northfield, MA 01360

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Patrick Crowningshield

Seller: Olga Vdovichenko

Date: 09/01/22

ORANGE

308 East Main St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $178,725

Buyer: Wilmington Savings

Seller: William R. Butcher

Date: 08/22/22

18 Eagleville Road

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $187,000

Buyer: Brian T. Lindsey

Seller: Joy Howard

Date: 08/26/22

191-193 Hayden St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Dean F. Farnum

Seller: Steven W. Meuse

Date: 08/30/22

41 Russ St.

Orange, MA 01364

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Michelle Vega

Seller: Jeffrey C. Hamberg

Date: 08/24/22

SHELBURNE

56 Maple St.

Shelburne, MA 01370

Amount: $432,000

Buyer: Karen K. Perkins

Seller: Field INT

Date: 09/01/22

SHUTESBURY

273-275 Wendell Road

Shutesbury, MA 01072

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Tyler N. Richards

Seller: Yecheng Yang

Date: 09/02/22

SUNDERLAND

34 Amherst Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Delta Sand & Gravel Inc.

Seller: Debra J. Sullivan

Date: 09/01/22

184 North Silver Lane

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Todd M. Currier

Seller: Marion E. Black

Date: 08/30/22

208 Nort Silver Lane

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Katharine Jones

Seller: Griss, Carol Z., (Estate)

Date: 08/30/22

97 Old Amherst Road

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $497,000

Buyer: Elliot M. Krasnopoler

Seller: Donna L. Rowe

Date: 08/31/22

49 South Silver Lane

Sunderland, MA 01375

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Qianbin Wang

Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.

Date: 08/25/22

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

109 Cherry St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: John Guevin

Seller: Lisa M. Howe

Date: 08/24/22

603 Cooper St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Vladimir Duducal

Seller: Henry Calabrese

Date: 08/23/22

94 Cottonwood Lane

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Steven J. Carmody

Seller: Sammy Hannoush

Date: 08/29/22

71 Depalma St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Omar Aljarrah

Seller: Ralph F. McEwan

Date: 09/02/22

46 Faymore Dr.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Kevin Hanson-Strobel

Seller: Gary A. Labreck

Date: 08/30/22

53 James St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $289,000

Buyer: Christopher W. Rutola

Seller: Spire Property Solutions Inc.

Date: 09/02/22

53 James St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $289,000

Buyer: Christopher W. Rutola

Seller: Spire Property Solutions Inc.

Date: 09/02/22

24 Keller Circle

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $389,900

Buyer: Paul Masse

Seller: Darlene Staples

Date: 08/26/22

288-320 Main St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $900,000

Buyer: 350 Main St LLC

Seller: Budget Cabinet Sales Inc.

Date: 09/02/22

1777 Main St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Ivan Cruz

Seller: Tara J. Cooley

Date: 09/01/22

111 Nicole Ter.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $520,000

Buyer: Lisa Mayo

Seller: Hillside Development Corp.

Date: 08/22/22

15-17 Ottawa St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Anatoliy Tverdokhlebov

Seller: Christopher Desautels

Date: 09/01/22

43 Randall St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $164,900

Buyer: Jeffery S. Kopyscinski

Seller: William P. Souder

Date: 08/25/22

121 Reed St.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $278,000

Buyer: Faisal Mukhtar

Seller: Thomas J. Howard

Date: 08/22/22

206 Southwick St.

Agawam, MA 01030

Amount: $277,500

Buyer: William Ayala

Seller: Zaide Soufane

Date: 08/30/22

15 Sycamore Ter.

Agawam, MA 01001

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Wayne Mulligan

Seller: Chester S. Wojcik

Date: 09/02/22

BRIMFIELD

17 2nd St.

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Maya H. Baca

Seller: Robert Nelson

Date: 08/31/22

8 Dean Pond Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Brandon Latour

Seller: James P. Tiraboschi

Date: 08/31/22

87 Sutcliffe Road

Brimfield, MA 01010

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Valerie A. Lent

Seller: Quattrocelli, Darrell, (Estate)

Date: 08/29/22

CHESTER

278 Route 20

Chester, MA 01011

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Renee A. Healy

Seller: Michael Murray

Date: 09/02/22

CHICOPEE

41 Ames Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Daviau & Robert Properties LLC

Seller: JTT Realty LLC

Date: 09/01/22

69 Ames Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Jessica Cordeiro

Seller: Aileen Laureano

Date: 08/26/22

70 Arlmont St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Adolfina Ventura

Seller: David Deslauriers

Date: 08/26/22

2-8 Beaudoin Court

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $1,050,000

Buyer: Prime Living Properties LLC

Seller: Couture Partners LLC

Date: 08/31/22

20 Bonneta Circle

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $279,000

Buyer: Joe Alvarez

Seller: David A. Pronovost

Date: 08/30/22

33 Cortland St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Anna Bidyuk

Seller: David N. Sevostyanov

Date: 08/24/22

4 Daniel Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $176,000

Buyer: Wilmington Savings

Seller: Robert Gougeon

Date: 08/22/22

11 Ellerton St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $331,000

Buyer: Celestia Martinez

Seller: Martin Cloutier

Date: 08/22/22

22 Franklin St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Round 2 LLC

Seller: Blue Chip Buildings LLC

Date: 08/30/22

415 Front St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Mauricio Reynosa-Lopez

Seller: Hang Z. Huang

Date: 09/01/22

106 Garland St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $236,410

Buyer: Wilmington Savings

Seller: Robert C. Homan

Date: 08/30/22

124 Gelinas Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Lori Cognac

Seller: Joshua E. Fradette

Date: 08/25/22

229-235 Grove St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $1,050,000

Buyer: Prime Living Properties LLC

Seller: Couture Partners LLC

Date: 08/31/22

116 Hampden St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $249,000

Buyer: David A. Orellana

Seller: Peter Anipko

Date: 09/02/22

320 Hampden St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Leonel R. Santiago

Seller: Kevin M. Martin

Date: 08/26/22

16 Harvard St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: ZT Properties LLC

Seller: Jeremy J. Houlihan

Date: 08/25/22

25 Highland Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $218,000

Buyer: Amanda Calamiong

Seller: Rachel C. Bellenoit

Date: 08/31/22

136 Irene St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $395,000

Buyer: Tikori K. Mahdi

Seller: Janet L. Parent

Date: 09/02/22

24 Jean Circle

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $531,000

Buyer: Richard A. Nadeau

Seller: N. Riley Development Inc.

Date: 09/02/22

4 Laurel St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Amanda L. Dupuis

Seller: Michelle Wozniak

Date: 08/30/22

127 Lawndale St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Pedro A. Jimenez

Seller: J. Fitz LLC

Date: 08/25/22

26 Mead Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Wilfredo Pabon-Gonzalez

Seller: Lacarese, Arthur L., (Estate)

Date: 08/30/22

1643 Memorial Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Rjalaa Holdings LLC

Seller: Gallagher Properties LLC

Date: 08/30/22

190 Montgomery St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $440,000

Buyer: Prime Living Properties LLC

Seller: Deslauriers, David, (Estate)

Date: 08/26/22

32 Morris St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Lauren M. Driscoll

Seller: Christopher J. Seymour

Date: 08/31/22

53 Nash St.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Corinn T. Fiata

Seller: Kimberly A. Myers

Date: 08/26/22

222 Nonotuck Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Michael Cote

Seller: Corridan, D. B., (Estate)

Date: 09/02/22

145 Old Lyman Road

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $328,500

Buyer: Sean D. Sears

Seller: Richard F. Beaudry

Date: 09/01/22

27 Otis St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Joshua M. Johnson

Seller: George P. Fernandes

Date: 08/26/22

150 Ruskin St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Leshay Hicks

Seller: Season Bryant

Date: 09/01/22

36 Spence St.

Chicopee, MA 01020

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Ruben Santos-Burgos

Seller: Jennifer M. Najuch

Date: 08/29/22

88 Sunflower Ave.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Laura M. Diaz

Seller: Robert A. Goodenough

Date: 09/02/22

19 Surrey Lane

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $399,000

Buyer: Gloria Chen

Seller: Joseph McDaneld

Date: 08/23/22

195 Szetela Dr.

Chicopee, MA 01013

Amount: $401,000

Buyer: Nitesh A. Patel

Seller: Wladyslawa Szmyd

Date: 08/25/22

EAST LONGMEADOW

63 Birchland Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $291,500

Buyer: Dominic J. Amato

Seller: Nexus Apartments LLC

Date: 08/26/22

12 Cross Meadow Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $565,000

Buyer: Rika Woyan

Seller: Wallace A. Hurd

Date: 08/25/22

64 John St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $289,900

Buyer: Brian A. Rojas-Perez

Seller: William Tobin

Date: 08/29/22

108 Lasalle St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Brent Baskin

Seller: John F. Taffe

Date: 08/30/22

251 North Main St.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Gregory M. Hayes

Seller: Thomas F. Connors

Date: 09/01/22

71 Old Farm Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $726,900

Buyer: Todd Lohrman

Seller: Elizabeth C. Rappaport

Date: 08/31/22

10 Peachtree Road

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $147,750

Buyer: C&M Builders LLC

Seller: Charles J. Gergley

Date: 08/25/22

12 Pondview Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $712,000

Buyer: Ellen M. Parisi

Seller: Kyle O. Tengwall

Date: 08/31/22

9 Redin Dr.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $267,000

Buyer: HB1 Alternative Holdings LLC

Seller: Joanne M. Jenkins

Date: 08/22/22

221 Westwood Ave.

East Longmeadow, MA 01028

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Alexandria McMahon

Seller: Joseph Torcia

Date: 08/23/22

HAMPDEN

28 Commercial Dr.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $660,000

Buyer: SB Equities LLC

Seller: 28 Commercial Drive LLC

Date: 08/23/22

43 Echo Valley Dr.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: Conley M. Jones

Seller: Jane F. Graves

Date: 08/25/22

100 Main St.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $349,000

Buyer: Melanie D. Newhouse

Seller: William H. Bond

Date: 08/30/22

70 Rock A. Dundee Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $715,000

Buyer: Olivia C. Clement

Seller: McGovern Thomas FT

Date: 08/29/22

34 Springhouse Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Vincent Laduke

Seller: Richard D. Ring

Date: 08/25/22

24 Wilbraham Road

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Geoffrey Fontaine

Seller: Dillon T. Moriarty

Date: 08/26/22

50 Woodland Dr.

Hampden, MA 01036

Amount: $303,000

Buyer: Nicholas Ottoson

Seller: Daniel Berg

Date: 08/26/22

HOLLAND

33 Berkshire St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: 33 Berkshire Street LLC

Seller: Steven Hunter

Date: 08/23/22

23 Bray Park Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Dylan Donze

Seller: Caitlin Simard

Date: 08/22/22

30 Dale St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Ester T. Pineault

Seller: Jeffrey P. Czelusniak

Date: 08/23/22

25 Lee Ave.

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $435,000

Buyer: Lakehouse 25 LLC

Seller: Gloria A. Hughes

Date: 08/31/22

261-265 Maple St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $695,000

Buyer: 57 Suffolk Street LLC

Seller: O’Connell Properties Inc.

Date: 08/24/22

265-1/2 Maple St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $695,000

Buyer: 57 Suffolk Street LLC

Seller: O’Connell Properties Inc.

Date: 08/24/22

267-273 Maple St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $695,000

Buyer: 57 Suffolk Street LLC

Seller: O’Connell Properties Inc.

Date: 08/24/22

9 McMahon Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Donald W. Tucker

Seller: Roger J. Reidy

Date: 08/24/22

25 Mountain Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $490,000

Buyer: Russell S. Powell

Seller: Joseph Knapik

Date: 08/22/22

377 Mountain Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Andre Godbout

Seller: Gary Godbout

Date: 08/22/22

499 Northampton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Jillian G. Barnard

Seller: Mark E. Stearns

Date: 08/22/22

6 Park Road

Holland, MA 01521

Amount: $213,200

Buyer: Bruce Sacerdote

Seller: Joshua M. Johnson

Date: 08/30/22

5 Primrose Lane

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Elizabeth A. Sharrow

Seller: Honor M. Buell

Date: 08/24/22

78 South Bay State Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Jacqueline Lozada

Seller: Chirgwin, Edwin J., (Estate)

Date: 08/26/22

57 Suffolk St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $695,000

Buyer: 57 Suffolk Street LLC

Seller: O’Connell Properties Inc.

Date: 08/24/22

70 Suffolk St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $695,000

Buyer: 57 Suffolk Street LLC

Seller: O’Connell Properties Inc.

Date: 08/24/22

HOLYOKE

47 Allen Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Anthony M. Pellegrino

Seller: Michael Britt

Date: 08/26/22

25-27 Brown Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Mayerlyn M. Hidalgo

Seller: Gallagher Cap Group LLC

Date: 08/31/22

133-135 Brown Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Ildo C. Goncalves

Seller: A To Z Property Management LLC

Date: 08/29/22

123 Green Willow Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $475,000

Buyer: Laura Bernard

Seller: Mary J. Schubert

Date: 08/26/22

120 Hawthorne St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Joshua Kent

Seller: Filomena Holmes

Date: 08/26/22

20 Hicks Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $358,000

Buyer: Joseph J. Polcetti

Seller: Mary L. Martin

Date: 08/31/22

60-66 Jackson St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $232,500

Buyer: 60 Jackson St. Warehouse

Seller: Kamikaze Inc.

Date: 08/30/22

60-66 Jackson St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $1,500,000

Buyer: Jackson St. Productions

Seller: 60 Jackson St. Warehouse

Date: 08/30/22

191 Kenmore Dr.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Christopher Seaton

Seller: Brian K. Seaton

Date: 08/22/22

75 Linden St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Nicole M. Maisonet-Lopez

Seller: Extremely Clean 2 LLC

Date: 09/01/22

201 Madison Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $530,000

Buyer: Ysaaca Axelrod

Seller: Carissa M. Dagenais

Date: 09/02/22

48 Maplewood St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Jillian D. Pugliese

Seller: Dana Hammett

Date: 08/23/22

37 Mountain Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Erika R. Rubner

Seller: Timblin Judy

Date: 09/01/22

49-51 North Bridge St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Blue Arch Inc.

Seller: Karol Makusiewicz

Date: 09/01/22

1450 Northampton St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Heidi Terault

Seller: Gordon P. Alexander

Date: 09/01/22

89 South St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Ellen Boynton LLC

Seller: Gramntad LLC

Date: 09/01/22

19 Steven Dr.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Sean Breen

Seller: French, Steven W., (Estate)

Date: 08/29/22

130-132 Waldo St.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $253,000

Buyer: Brandon E. Lopez

Seller: Katherine A. Hill

Date: 09/02/22

1144 Williams St.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Waseem Mudasar

Seller: Laura A. Skole

Date: 08/26/22

213 Wolf Swamp Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Jaime S. Asselin

Seller: Jessica Lewis

Date: 08/26/22

30 Woods Ave.

Holyoke, MA 01040

Amount: $249,900

Buyer: Bones K. Leopard

Seller: Charles T. Sullivan

Date: 09/01/22

LONGMEADOW

107 Belleclaire Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Stacey E. Hermans

Seller: Rachel J. Kuhn

Date: 08/31/22

43 Crest Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $455,000

Buyer: Paul Szulak

Seller: Anthony M. Rosati

Date: 09/02/22

34 Eastland Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $420,000

Buyer: Jonathan Alger

Seller: Ana Muriel

Date: 08/30/22

133 Elmwood Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $348,000

Buyer: Michael Ferreira

Seller: Paul S. Szulak

Date: 09/02/22

226 Maple Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Robert S. Murphy

Seller: Danielle L. Dagostino

Date: 08/30/22

50 Massachusetts Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Angel A. Cotto

Seller: Brian T. Burkhardt

Date: 08/30/22

184 Nevins Ave.

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Elizabeth J. Lacy-Limoges

Seller: Sa Holding 2 LLC

Date: 08/30/22

19 Robin Road

Longmeadow, MA 01106

Amount: $510,000

Buyer: Jalen E. Fabregas

Seller: Quercus Properties LLC

Date: 08/29/22

LUDLOW

Balsam Hill Road Lot 62

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $149,900

Buyer: Nathan D. Quiterio

Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC

Date: 08/24/22

17 Birch St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Scott Lozyniak

Seller: Virginia Pires

Date: 08/31/22

4 Goddu St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Thomas A. Jenco

Seller: Brian Getty

Date: 08/23/22

61 Greenwich St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Joseph Curtis

Seller: Jhon R. Wielblad

Date: 08/31/22

267 Howard St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Cynthia A. Rusakovich

Seller: Eric G. Fernandez

Date: 08/31/22

103 Laroche St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Fabio V. Tavares

Seller: Robert J. Robitaille

Date: 08/25/22

44 Miller St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Joshua Mitchell

Seller: Millerwood Properties Inc.

Date: 09/01/22

160 Pine St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $217,000

Buyer: Megliola Realty LLC

Seller: Philip J. Hirnyk

Date: 08/30/22

Turning Leaf Road Lot 85

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $144,900

Buyer: Stephen Ricardi

Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC

Date: 08/26/22

141 Whitney St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $135,450

Buyer: Kennedy Acquisitions LLC

Seller: Deutsche Bank

Date: 08/26/22

2 Williams St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Jason A. Ezell

Seller: Maria H. Mazzei

Date: 08/30/22

532 Winsor St.

Ludlow, MA 01056

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Joel E. Fournier

Seller: Margarida M. Goncalves

Date: 09/01/22

MONSON

2 Butler Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Alexandro Garcia

Seller: Paul A. Winkler

Date: 08/30/22

22 Country Club Dr.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Laurie Palatino

Seller: Angela M. Allain

Date: 08/23/22

72 Margaret St.

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $437,000

Buyer: Jeffrey D. Pearson

Seller: William J. Boyle

Date: 08/30/22

194 Moulton Hill Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Amber Wilder

Seller: Joan M. Lowbridge

Date: 08/22/22

40 Thayer Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Evan Hebert

Seller: Robert J. Maggi

Date: 08/22/22

40 Stafford Hollow Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Myrna Stacey

Seller: Amanda D. Fontaine

Date: 08/30/22

218 Wilbraham Road

Monson, MA 01057

Amount: $206,800

Buyer: William L. Skinner

Seller: Filomena M. Skinner

Date: 09/01/22

MONTGOMERY

114 Carrington Road

Montgomery, MA 01050

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Tyler J. Heeter

Seller: Donald L. Masciadrelli

Date: 08/31/22

PALMER

148 Flynt St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Sophia Panova

Seller: Charles E. Labonte

Date: 08/26/22

16 Knox St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Fantasia M. Colon

Seller: Thaddeus A. Razdow

Date: 08/26/22

219 Old Warren Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Leah Stanfield

Seller: Daniel J. O’Donnell

Date: 08/25/22

96 Peterson Road

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Christopher R. Tetreault

Seller: Richard E. Bourgeoise

Date: 08/30/22

1178 South Main St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $208,000

Buyer: Benjamin A. Jean

Seller: Jesus Torres

Date: 08/31/22

77-81 Springfield St.

Palmer, MA 01080

Amount: $194,226

Buyer: Wilmington Savings

Seller: Merrimack Institute LLC

Date: 08/25/22

178 Ware St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $308,000

Buyer: Mellisa A. Treadwell

Seller: Valarie J. Sippin

Date: 08/30/22

1599 Ware St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Ethan Freniere

Seller: Amber A. Wilder

Date: 08/22/22

74 Water St.

Palmer, MA 01069

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Brian F. Dickson

Seller: Melanie E. Smith

Date: 08/31/22

RUSSELL

420 Blandford Stage Road

Russell, MA 01071

Amount: $286,000

Buyer: Jasmine Ortega

Seller: Kyle A. Maslak

Date: 08/26/22

SPRINGFIELD

29 Algonquin Place

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Ariel B. Carrillo

Seller: Olga Fuentes

Date: 08/31/22

123 Andrew St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Monique Munnings-Bah

Seller: David Givans

Date: 09/01/22

34-36 Arbutus St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Michael A. Restrepo

Seller: Margarita Espada

Date: 08/23/22

115-117 Ardmore St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: DLS T

Seller: Dominic Maggi

Date: 08/26/22

117 Ardmore St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: DLS T

Seller: Dominic Maggi

Date: 08/26/22

47 Aspen Road

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Christine Askew-Palmer

Seller: Sharyn K. Artioli

Date: 08/30/22

91 Aspen Road

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Liz A. Vazquez-Alicea

Seller: Joshua Bernard

Date: 08/26/22

142 Avery St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Leticia Diaz-Rolon

Seller: Miguel Santiago

Date: 08/26/22

43 Barrison St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Tristen Higgins

Seller: Joseph A. Goulet

Date: 08/22/22

136 Barrington Dr.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $590,000

Buyer: Dhara S. Patel

Seller: Anthony T. Torres

Date: 08/29/22

705 Bay St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $730,000

Buyer: Phantom Holdings LLC

Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.

Date: 09/01/22

52 Berkshire St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Ivan Buitrago

Seller: Prime Living Properties LLC

Date: 08/25/22

131 Berkshire Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $151,000

Buyer: 73 Warren St LLC

Seller: Kratman Valerie, (Estate)

Date: 08/31/22

947-949 Berkshire Ave.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $281,000

Buyer: Tikiko Gomez

Seller: Cherille Cameron

Date: 09/01/22

24 Bethel St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Ana M. Melendez

Seller: Tina M. White

Date: 08/24/22

114-116 Breckwood Circle

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $282,000

Buyer: Karl Marx Delphonse

Seller: Wesley R. Crouch

Date: 08/26/22

316 Breckwood Blvd.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Sandra Woodfine-Gooden

Seller: Kevin A. Sarrette

Date: 08/29/22

6 Bronson Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $365,000

Buyer: Nadine Guthrie

Seller: Nicole Rasbury

Date: 08/24/22

39 Bronson Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Jill Ross

Seller: Raffaello M. Dagostino

Date: 08/23/22

12 Burns Ave.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $264,000

Buyer: Liset M. Rivera

Seller: Rachel Elliott

Date: 09/02/22

14 Burton St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $159,000

Buyer: Global Homes Properties LLC

Seller: James C. Powers

Date: 09/01/22

386-388 Carew St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $328,000

Buyer: Raymond J. Perkins

Seller: Kimberly Paine

Date: 08/31/22

235 Chestnut St.

Springfield, MA 01103

Amount: $750,000

Buyer: Razzak Building LLC

Seller: Altranais Home Care LLC

Date: 09/01/22

235 Chestnut St.

Springfield, MA 01103

Amount: $750,000

Buyer: Razzak Building LLC

Seller: Altranais Home Care LLC

Date: 08/31/22

16 Churchill St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Asha T. Barboza

Seller: Treaandrea M. Russworm

Date: 08/22/22

70 Coleman St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $730,000

Buyer: Phantom Holdings LLC

Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.

Date: 09/01/22

131 College St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $215,000

Buyer: Aclesia L. Scotland

Seller: Cheryl W. Moore

Date: 08/26/22

105 Connecticut Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Segundo A. Paredes

Seller: Razorback Capital LLC

Date: 08/29/22

622 Cottage St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: Chase Realty Holdings Inc.

Seller: Lily Enterprises Inc.

Date: 08/31/22

53 Crestmont St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Christopher M. Reardon

Seller: Mindy L. Morelli

Date: 08/31/22

40 Cuff Ave.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: William Melendez

Seller: Ramon Melendez

Date: 09/01/22

36 Daniel St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $730,000

Buyer: Phantom Holdings LLC

Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.

Date: 09/01/22

33 Dawes St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Jorge Alvarez-Torres

Seller: Martha Monroe

Date: 08/26/22

63 Denwall Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $239,000

Buyer: Shannon Tallent

Seller: Angel A. Cotto

Date: 08/30/22

269 Denver St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Binaben A. Patil

Seller: Juan I. Rios-Colon

Date: 08/26/22

36 Dickinson St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Sopheap B. Lim

Seller: Alfred C. Leblanc

Date: 08/29/22

602-604 Dickinson St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Ervin Hernandez-Ramos

Seller: Maria I. Rosario-Torres

Date: 08/31/22

33 Eckington St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Posiadlosc LLC

Seller: Om Khadka

Date: 09/01/22

73 Eloise St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $165,000

Buyer: Rosanne Linders

Seller: Crafsic, Stephen, (Estate)

Date: 08/25/22

57-59 Enfield St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Derek Fu

Seller: Tl Bretta Realty LLC

Date: 08/31/22

53 Euclid Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: Lady S. Bedoya

Seller: Toan M. Nguyen

Date: 08/26/22

65 Firglade Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Yassine Zian

Seller: Jacqueline Parrish

Date: 08/30/22

55 Fisk Ave.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $19,500,000

Buyer: RREF 3 55 Fisk LLC

Seller: 55 Fisk Avenue LLC

Date: 08/30/22

102 Florence St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $167,944

Buyer: HB3 Alternative Holdings LLC

Seller: Dorothy Williams

Date: 08/30/22

59-61 Forest Park Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $338,000

Buyer: Devora E. Quinn

Seller: Nres LLC

Date: 08/22/22

137 Forest Park Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $188,000

Buyer: Candace Smith

Seller: Harris, Philip G., (Estate)

Date: 08/30/22

44 Frontenac St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Sterling Sprague

Seller: Stephen M. Mucha

Date: 08/23/22

28-30 Glenham St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Nathaly Pujols

Seller: Charlie S. Melo-Perez

Date: 08/22/22

33 Glenmore St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $210,000

Buyer: Zaida Y. Valdez

Seller: Richard Williams

Date: 09/02/22

69 Goodrich St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Hipolito Torres

Seller: Carmen Rivera

Date: 08/24/22

74 Huron St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Annie M. Guzman

Seller: Property Advantage Inc.

Date: 08/23/22

325 Island Pond Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $233,000

Buyer: Justin Nunes

Seller: Katie E. Kalinko

Date: 08/25/22

93 Jeanne Marie St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $273,000

Buyer: Wayne Eich

Seller: Karen L. Madden

Date: 08/26/22

8-10 Johnson St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $120,000

Buyer: Carlos O. Morales

Seller: Lan Oak Realty LLC

Date: 08/25/22

119 Kimberly Ave.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $196,000

Buyer: William Raleigh

Seller: Lisa N. Lobik

Date: 08/26/22

63 King St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Javier Burgos-Hernandez

Seller: Keitlen J. Rodriguez

Date: 08/31/22

29 Leete St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $355,000

Buyer: Michael M. Guerrero

Seller: Samara A. Vazquez-Rosado

Date: 08/30/22

251 Longhill St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Siervo Jimenez

Seller: Manuel A. Silva

Date: 09/02/22

643 Main St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $570,000

Buyer: Zahoor U. Haq

Seller: SDS LLC

Date: 08/25/22

520-526 Main St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: Zl Investment LLC

Seller: Mei Management LLC

Date: 08/31/22

88 Malibu Dr.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Sonia C. Portela

Seller: Brenda L. Albrecht

Date: 09/02/22

127 Malibu Dr.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Samantha Calvao

Seller: Tascon Homes LLC

Date: 09/02/22

15 Marchioness Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Thomas McNamara

Seller: Xanh T. Le

Date: 09/02/22

82-84 Maryland St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Paul Georges

Seller: 82-84 Maryland Street RT

Date: 09/01/22

31 Middle St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Julia S. Colon

Seller: Ana R. Rivas

Date: 08/25/22

16 Montmorenci St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $730,000

Buyer: Phantom Holdings LLC

Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.

Date: 09/01/22

31 Montmorenci St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $287,000

Buyer: Leandro Lopez

Seller: Triton Investment Group LLC

Date: 09/02/22

27-29 Mystic St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $232,000

Buyer: Aracelis Feliciano

Seller: Carey S. Noonan

Date: 08/23/22

66 Nagle St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $403,000

Buyer: Chantale Noel

Seller: MS Homes LLC

Date: 09/02/22

45-47 Narragansett St.

Springfield, MA 01107

Amount: $310,000

Buyer: Devonny Cruz

Seller: RBT Enterprise LLC

Date: 08/30/22

228 Nottingham St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Dennis Bean

Seller: Sullivan, Helen M., (Estate)

Date: 08/26/22

67 Oak St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $730,000

Buyer: Phantom Holdings LLC

Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.

Date: 09/01/22

2017 Parker St.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Celany Z. Valdez

Seller: Calvin D. Waters

Date: 09/02/22

202 Pasco Road

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $226,000

Buyer: Monica Shields

Seller: Edward Perez

Date: 08/31/22

111 Pineview Dr.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $278,999

Buyer: Joan M. Velez-Vega

Seller: Andrey Stefoglo

Date: 08/30/22

1559 Plumtree Road

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Nateisha Gordon-Thompsom

Seller: Victoria Alessi

Date: 08/31/22

21 Porter St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Ramon Castillo-Torres

Seller: Reinaldo Rosado

Date: 08/30/22

164 Prouty St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Maria A. Pumarejo

Seller: Theresa E. Talbot

Date: 08/29/22

112 Quaker Road

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $150,000

Buyer: KMAK LLC

Seller: US Bank

Date: 08/26/22

9-11 Richelieu St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $265,000

Buyer: Roberto Rivera-Negron

Seller: New Canaan Properties LLC

Date: 08/30/22

14 Richelieu St.

Springfield, MA 01105

Amount: $227,552

Buyer: Paulo A. Villegas

Seller: Raffaele Russo

Date: 09/02/22

86 Rochelle St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Bernice Cruz-Martinez

Seller: Danielle Y. Witherspoon

Date: 09/02/22

30 Rosedale Ave.

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Jose A. Molina

Seller: Jack A. Ohlemacher

Date: 08/25/22

108 San Miguel St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Jorge Garcia

Seller: Deborah L. Cowles

Date: 08/30/22

258 Shawmut St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $282,000

Buyer: Jaime Ramos

Seller: JoeJoe Properties LLC

Date: 08/22/22

40 Squirrel Road

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $302,500

Buyer: Mary L. Disantis

Seller: John M. Claffey

Date: 08/26/22

112 Stockman St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Victor M. Bernal

Seller: James W. Fiore

Date: 09/02/22

126 Stockman St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Cherry Tree Realty LLC

Seller: Maureen A. Nickerson

Date: 08/26/22

41 Suffolk St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Suhyun Lee

Seller: Victor T. George

Date: 08/26/22

905-909 Sumner Ave.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $699,000

Buyer: Sumner Avenue Estate LLC

Seller: Patalano Property Management LLC

Date: 08/30/22

82-84 Sycamore St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $275,000

Buyer: Madeline G. Laboy

Seller: Mark A. Glenn

Date: 08/31/22

82 Timber Lane

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $170,000

Buyer: KMAK LLC

Seller: Philip Gordon

Date: 08/29/22

11-15 Taft St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Samantha Figueroa

Seller: Christian Reyes

Date: 08/22/22

69 Teakwood Road

Springfield, MA 01128

Amount: $307,000

Buyer: Ariel L. Dudek

Seller: Kaitlyn Sullivan

Date: 08/22/22

16 Valentine St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $235,000

Buyer: Jayne Astacio-Melendez

Seller: Susan E. Lauser

Date: 08/25/22

21 Vann St.

Springfield, MA 01119

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Targaryen RT

Seller: Edward F. Finneran

Date: 08/22/22

25 Verge St.

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $155,000

Buyer: Edwin O. Garcia

Seller: Amy A. Kauri

Date: 09/01/22

84 Wachusett St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Jonathan Ely

Seller: Mariovy Gonzalez

Date: 08/22/22

303-305 Water St.

Springfield, MA 01151

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Targaryen RT

Seller: Joseph M. Welcz

Date: 08/26/22

88 Wayne St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $190,000

Buyer: Deborah Olson

Seller: William R. Fiske

Date: 08/31/22

38 Webber St.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $192,500

Buyer: Geovanni Montesino

Seller: Brad Millen

Date: 08/30/22

90 West Colonial Road

Springfield, MA 01129

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Sonetta C. Covington

Seller: Caulton Family 2020 RET

Date: 09/02/22

123 Wilber St.

Springfield, MA 01104

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Chelsea Hall

Seller: Na D. Guthrie

Date: 08/24/22

91-93 Wilbraham Ave.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $296,000

Buyer: Jamilette S. Franco

Seller: Glorious Taylor

Date: 08/30/22

33 Wilbraham Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $1,200,000

Buyer: Holyoke Chicopee Springfield

Seller: Eastern Avenue Investments Inc.

Date: 09/01/22

421 Wilbraham Road

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Christian E. Granillos

Seller: Methe, Robert A., (Estate)

Date: 08/31/22

250 Winton St.

Springfield, MA 01118

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: James D. Taylor

Seller: Margorie Perez

Date: 08/30/22

30-32 Woodside Ter.

Springfield, MA 01108

Amount: $305,000

Buyer: Edwin Mendez

Seller: Joseph A. Cressotti

Date: 08/26/22

109 Yale St.

Springfield, MA 01109

Amount: $185,000

Buyer: Winifred D. Scalise

Seller: Charles Thompson

Date: 09/02/22

SOUTHWICK

10 Coyote Glen

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $700,000

Buyer: David V. Reale

Seller: Stacey Grimaldi

Date: 08/26/22

120 Berkshire Ave.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $545,000

Buyer: Mark A. Colbert

Seller: Steven R. Ferrari

Date: 08/31/22

75 South Loomis St.

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Martha T. Kane

Seller: Wade R. Modestow

Date: 08/31/22

50 Vining Hill Road

Southwick, MA 01077

Amount: $360,000

Buyer: Jeffrey C. Hamberg

Seller: Paul V. Poole

Date: 08/24/22

TOLLAND

23 Lakeside Dr.

Tolland, MA 01034

Amount: $565,000

Buyer: David W. Laks

Seller: Kathleen Marshall

Date: 09/02/22

37 Stones Throw Dr.

Tolland, MA 01034

Amount: $180,000

Buyer: Daniel L. Champagne

Seller: George A. Champagne

Date: 08/30/22

632 West Granville Road

Tolland, MA 01034

Amount: $278,000

Buyer: Kirk Crochiere

Seller: Day, Bobbie Jo, (Estate)

Date: 08/26/22

WESTFIELD

5 Big Wood Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $530,000

Buyer: Christina Cavanaugh

Seller: Gregory Tartaglino

Date: 08/29/22

79 Cardinal Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Anthony R. Depalma

Seller: Thomas Scott-Smith

Date: 08/24/22

19 Chestnut St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $261,000

Buyer: Penelope T. Evans

Seller: David J. Martin

Date: 08/26/22

9 Deborah Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $500,000

Buyer: Crista M. Cannata

Seller: Molta, Madeline A., (Estate)

Date: 08/26/22

63 Elizabeth Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $386,000

Buyer: Edwin Antonetty

Seller: John S. Soares

Date: 09/02/22

16 Fremont St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Corey J. Williams

Seller: Done Right Homes LLC

Date: 08/29/22

28 Green Pine Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Aaron Whitworth

Seller: Rafal P. Janusz

Date: 08/31/22

28 Harvest Moon Lane

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $611,000

Buyer: Robert P. Benoit

Seller: Felix Otero

Date: 09/01/22

23 Lindbergh Blvd.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $300,000

Buyer: Juan I. Rios-Colon

Seller: Michael G. Zimmerman

Date: 08/26/22

279 Little River Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Sergey Bazukin

Seller: W. S. Olsen RT

Date: 08/31/22

175 Loomis Ridge

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Viktor Krylov

Seller: Joseph M. Byrnes

Date: 08/31/22

14 Lowell Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Gregory Machia

Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.

Date: 08/23/22

22 Lozier Ave.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Alexander Kubacki

Seller: 22 Lozier Ave. LLC

Date: 08/26/22

89 Mechanic St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $320,000

Buyer: TGC Investments LLC

Seller: Brandon M. Sanchez

Date: 08/30/22

9 Miller St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $142,000

Buyer: Timothy Reynolds

Seller: Deutsche Bank

Date: 08/25/22

247 Munger Hill Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: Michael J. Davis

Seller: Beverly J. Fein

Date: 08/25/22

75 Otis St.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $264,000

Buyer: Nicholas Fay

Seller: Carmen Monroe

Date: 08/31/22

64 Overlook Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: John M. Camerota

Seller: Shawn M. Schellenger

Date: 09/02/22

77 Pequot Point Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Paul Della-Torre

Seller: Jean M. Pensabene

Date: 09/02/22

145 Prospect St. Ext.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $385,000

Buyer: Denise Taylor

Seller: Dylan Willey

Date: 08/26/22

43 Putnam Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $265,900

Buyer: Matthew Reynolds

Seller: Jason M. Lanney

Date: 08/29/22

Rachael Ter., Lot 110Q

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Bent Tree Development LLC

Seller: Marla Pignatare

Date: 08/23/22

162 Russell Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $227,500

Buyer: Alan R. Schadel

Seller: Matthew J. Romano

Date: 09/02/22

236 Shaker Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $422,750

Buyer: Arshad Mehmood

Seller: Bruno D. Antico

Date: 08/26/22

317 Southwick Road

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Paul Degrandpre

Seller: Kathleen Degrandpre

Date: 08/30/22

16 Susan Dr.

Westfield, MA 01085

Amount: $327,500

Buyer: Rocco T. Fernandez

Seller: John R. Harrington

Date: 08/26/22

WILBRAHAM

3123 Boston Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $226,000

Buyer: Kayla A. McCarthy

Seller: Hector R. Torres

Date: 08/24/22

43 Brainard Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $375,000

Buyer: Shawn M. Tavares

Seller: Joan M. Siciliano

Date: 09/01/22

66 Brainard Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Michael G. Zimmerman

Seller: Michael Merigian

Date: 08/26/22

32 Brooklawn Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Joseph M. Pafumi

Seller: Holly A. Dorsey

Date: 08/25/22

5 Captain Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $480,000

Buyer: Margorie Perez-Nieves

Seller: Suzette Cotton

Date: 08/30/22

6 Cliffside Dr.

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Raymond C. Comeau

Seller: Dean T. Boudreau

Date: 08/30/22

9 Elm Circle

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $457,500

Buyer: Alessandra Corbett

Seller: Joseph M. Assad

Date: 08/25/22

5 Horseshoe Lane

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $399,000

Buyer: Sean Sinnott

Seller: Michelle A. Richard

Date: 09/01/22

15 Meadowview Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $372,000

Buyer: Russell E. Picotte

Seller: Gregory J. Rogers

Date: 08/31/22

644 Stony Hill Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $465,000

Buyer: Jennifer Wanjiru-Munge

Seller: Catherine C. Deloria

Date: 08/24/22

717-719 Stony Hill Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $374,900

Buyer: RRM Homes LLC

Seller: Brendan J. Kennedy

Date: 08/22/22

1223 Stony Hill Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $345,000

Buyer: Richard Holden

Seller: Sylvia A. Kapitzke

Date: 08/31/22

8 Vista Road

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $405,000

Buyer: Corey A. Rapa

Seller: Jerry L. Wawrzyk

Date: 08/31/22

17 Wandering Meadows

Wilbraham, MA 01095

Amount: $675,000

Buyer: Kelcie Walters-Knowles

Seller: Louis J. Scungio

Date: 09/02/22

WEST SPRINGFIELD

147 Albert St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $335,000

Buyer: Mohammed Q. Mohmmed

Seller: Brian A. Pomeroy

Date: 08/31/22

187 Almon Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $260,000

Buyer: Dale E. Cote-Sullivan

Seller: Sandra A. Goodrow

Date: 08/26/22

1218 Amostown Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Dennis Feldman

Seller: Connolly, Emily C., (Estate)

Date: 08/26/22

37 Angeline St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Meghan E. Bonta

Seller: Jose E. Correa

Date: 08/31/22

14 Austin Lane

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $135,000

Buyer: Luxury Real Estate LLC

Seller: Mark M. Salamon

Date: 08/23/22

112 Garden St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $290,000

Buyer: Bhim Rai

Seller: Bijoy Rai

Date: 08/30/22

141 Harwich Road

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $271,000

Buyer: Michael J. Keane

Seller: Frenier, Patricia A., (Estate)

Date: 08/23/22

425 Kings Hwy.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $192,500

Buyer: Cameron A. Hardy

Seller: Melissa A. Brown

Date: 08/31/22

518 Kings Hwy.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $152,500

Buyer: Selpan Holdings LLC

Seller: Black Card Acquisitions LLC

Date: 09/02/22

518 Kings Hwy.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: Black Card Acquisitions LLC

Seller: Linda J. Murphy

Date: 09/02/22

43-45 Lathrop St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Johnny S. Auden-Crooke

Seller: Jose F. Berrios

Date: 08/25/22

255 Prospect Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Jesiel Diaz

Seller: Rush, Tod L., (Estate)

Date: 08/30/22

81 Queen Ave.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: Jose Correa

Seller: FNMA

Date: 09/01/22

1048 Riverdale St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $1,780,000

Buyer: S41 Holdings LLC

Seller: Oaktree Investments 2 LLC

Date: 08/30/22

1102 Riverdale St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $3,675,000

Buyer: Marcus Rose FT

Seller: Doty River LLC

Date: 08/31/22

1654 Riverdale St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Atif Khan

Seller: John E. Sjoberg

Date: 09/01/22

166 South Blvd.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: DDM Property Group LLC

Seller: Briarwood Eight LLC

Date: 09/02/22

75 Sprague St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC

Seller: Sherry A. Dearden

Date: 08/23/22

23 Van Horn St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Monique M. Vega

Seller: Cathy A. Meader

Date: 09/01/22

1568 Westfield St.

West Springfield, MA 01089

Amount: $285,000

Buyer: G&C RE Investments LLC

Seller: Kenneth B. Kimball

Date: 09/01/22

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

39 Country Corners Road

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Lucas Glenn

Seller: Wilmington Savings

Date: 08/25/22

317 South Pleasant St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $380,250

Buyer: Aneeka Henderson

Seller: Amherst College

Date: 08/23/22

53 Stanley St.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $430,000

Buyer: Humayun Sherwani

Seller: John P. Burand

Date: 09/01/22

6 Teaberry Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $785,000

Buyer: John F. Wehmiller

Seller: Kendall D. Doble

Date: 08/30/22

316 West Pomeroy Lane

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $515,000

Buyer: Ethan Pope

Seller: SG RT

Date: 08/26/22

18 Wildflower Dr.

Amherst, MA 01002

Amount: $719,900

Buyer: Grace D. Nejman

Seller: Linda Calmes Jones LT

Date: 08/30/22

BELCHERTOWN

154 Aldrich St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $518,000

Buyer: Jeffrey L. Martins

Seller: Expedio Group LLC

Date: 08/31/22

84 Allen Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $415,000

Buyer: Thomas M. Upton

Seller: Elizabeth Salerno-Valdez

Date: 08/22/22

250 Amherst Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $195,000

Buyer: Matthew J. Looney

Seller: Amherst Road Realty LLC

Date: 08/23/22

648 Federal St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $362,000

Buyer: Miguel Ramirez

Seller: Derek S. Hoy

Date: 08/30/22

181 Jabish St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Raymond G. Laroche

Seller: James E. Towne

Date: 08/26/22

185 Jabish St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $575,000

Buyer: Raymond G. Laroche

Seller: James E. Towne

Date: 08/26/22

189 Michael Sears Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $295,000

Buyer: Aura Suarez-Oviedo

Seller: Etabav RT

Date: 08/26/22

62 Mountain View Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $325,000

Buyer: Christopher Seymour

Seller: Kyle Savage

Date: 09/02/22

105 North Main St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $400,000

Buyer: Crystal Spring Enterprises LLC

Seller: Marguerite E. Harris

Date: 08/25/22

8 Rimrock Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $404,000

Buyer: Samantha J. Herbert

Seller: Karen M. Corey

Date: 08/26/22

160 Shea Ave.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $390,000

Buyer: Susan Statham

Seller: Kathleen E. McCollum

Date: 09/02/22

42 Sheffield Dr.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $485,000

Buyer: Joseph Worthley

Seller: Jintao Ma

Date: 08/29/22

35 Summit St.

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $380,000

Buyer: Deborah Pinnetti

Seller: Lili Bourgeois

Date: 08/22/22

62 Turkey Hill Road

Belchertown, MA 01007

Amount: $675,000

Buyer: 62 Turkey Hill Road LLC

Seller: Nick Mariettos

Date: 08/29/22

CHESTERFIELD

15 Bissell Road

Chesterfield, MA 01096

Amount: $527,500

Buyer: Joseph Johnson

Seller: Matthew Biron

Date: 08/26/22

EASTHAMPTON

49 Cherry St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $425,000

Buyer: Jodie A. Alaimo

Seller: Richard R. Labombard

Date: 08/24/22

237 East St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $366,000

Buyer: Matthew J. Ormsbee

Seller: Mark E. Stotz

Date: 08/26/22

29 East Green St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $366,000

Buyer: Beata T. Kubacka

Seller: Derek W. Hogan

Date: 08/30/22

252 Main St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $375,600

Buyer: Codey Kolasinski

Seller: Richard T. Lebeau

Date: 08/31/22

113 Maple St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $231,000

Buyer: 113 Maple Street LLC

Seller: Robinson, Jacqueline F., (Estate)

Date: 08/24/22

7 Plain St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $315,000

Buyer: Saskia Gibbs-Cooper

Seller: Lorraine I. Carson

Date: 09/01/22

9 Summer St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Amy L. Saletnik

Seller: Fiverobin LLC

Date: 08/29/22

11 Summer St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Amy L. Saletnik

Seller: Fiverobin LLC

Date: 08/29/22

9 West Green St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $358,000

Buyer: Megan Shaugnessy-Mogill

Seller: Erin E. Neil-Kolasinski

Date: 08/31/22

16 West Lake St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $220,000

Buyer: Erica Williams

Seller: Alycar Investments LLC

Date: 08/23/22

134 West St.

Easthampton, MA 01027

Amount: $600,000

Buyer: Mindy Cotherman

Seller: David L. Pogue

Date: 08/25/22

GOSHEN

44 Aberdeen Road

Goshen, MA 01032

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Robins Rest LLC

Seller: Tina C. Lalonde

Date: 08/25/22

GRANBY

121 Amherst St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $340,000

Buyer: Mel Cheal

Seller: Serenity Farm NT

Date: 09/02/22

258 Amherst St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $455,000

Buyer: Christina W. Bowers

Seller: Jaroslaw Laskarzewski

Date: 08/30/22

185 Batchelor St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Michael Centracchio

Seller: Jillian G. Barnard

Date: 08/22/22

E State St. Lot 1

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: Victor E. Mikalunas

Seller: Nancy T. Cebula

Date: 08/25/22

279 East State St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Jeffrey R. Lamore

Seller: John B. Stewart

Date: 08/26/22

104 South St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $230,000

Buyer: Sean M. Houlihan

Seller: Mary E. Stone

Date: 08/22/22

21 West St.

Granby, MA 01033

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Stephen Brunetti

Seller: Debra Graham LT

Date: 08/22/22

HADLEY

6 Adare Place

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $140,000

Buyer: W. Marek Inc.

Seller: Adare Place Properties LLC

Date: 08/25/22

51 Bay Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $269,900

Buyer: Jordan Renkowic

Seller: Miguel Aquino

Date: 08/25/22

4 Colony Road

Hadley, MA 01035

Amount: $183,000

Buyer: Bercume Construction LLC

Seller: Feng Qiu

Date: 08/29/22

HATFIELD

8 Elm St.

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $556,000

Buyer: Katrina Sachs-Peacock

Seller: Russell Powell

Date: 08/22/22

164 North Hatfield Road

Hatfield, MA 01066

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Suske LLC

Seller: Wozniak, Bernard, (Estate)

Date: 09/02/22

166 North Hatfield Road

Hatfield, MA 01038

Amount: $212,500

Buyer: Suske LLC

Seller: Wozniak, Bernard, (Estate)

Date: 09/02/22

HUNTINGTON

22 East Main St.

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $350,000

Buyer: Abdulmannan K. Butt

Seller: John E. Foley

Date: 08/24/22

NORTHAMPTON

18 Blandford Hill Road

Huntington, MA 01050

Amount: $160,000

Buyer: Andrew Seeberg

Seller: Denise G. Keay

Date: 08/22/22

497 Burts Pit Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $455,000

Buyer: Maximillian J. Hunter

Seller: David F. Lively

Date: 09/01/22

53 Center St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: Nertenco LLC

Seller: Jack T. Laforte

Date: 08/26/22

120 Chestnut St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $581,000

Buyer: Ari Issler

Seller: Michael Stephens

Date: 08/25/22

135 Crescent St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $867,500

Buyer: Denise G. Orenstein

Seller: Crescent St Creamery LLC

Date: 09/02/22

27 Dunphy Dr.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $652,000

Buyer: Liisa M. McConnell

Seller: Lori A. Schwartz

Date: 08/26/22

860 Florence Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $645,000

Buyer: Marianne R. Yoshioka

Seller: Andrea H. Sawyers

Date: 08/24/22

51 Henry St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $550,000

Buyer: Mark K. Stoffer

Seller: Giles S. Hopkins

Date: 08/26/22

50 North Main St.

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $307,500

Buyer: Lillie Zuck

Seller: Karen Mansfield-Joseph

Date: 08/29/22

374 South St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $599,000

Buyer: Dimitri Steblovsky

Seller: Loom Properties LLC

Date: 08/25/22

126 Vernon St.

Northampton, MA 01060

Amount: $930,000

Buyer: Nicholas Fleisher

Seller: Ellen Z. Kaufman RET

Date: 08/25/22

242 West Farms Road

Northampton, MA 01062

Amount: $147,253

Buyer: Suzanne D. Vargas

Seller: Germaine E. Dastous

Date: 08/29/22

PELHAM

8 Amherst Road

Pelham, MA 01002

Amount: $117,700

Buyer: Tiffani A. Ely

Seller: Pioneer Valley Habitat

Date: 08/26/22

49 Arnold Road

Pelham, MA 01002

Amount: $800,000

Buyer: Deborah N. Mauger

Seller: Lawrence B. Friedman

Date: 08/29/22

SOUTH HADLEY

246 Brainerd St.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $515,000

Buyer: Jennifer L. Hodges

Seller: Andreas Zinner

Date: 09/02/22

76 Charon Ter.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $240,000

Buyer: Maritza Briones

Seller: Patricia A. Bourassa

Date: 08/29/22

9 Lexington Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $200,000

Buyer: KMAK LLC

Seller: Scott Family Properties LLC

Date: 08/31/22

5 Oak Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Kenneth Watts

Seller: Laporte IRT

Date: 08/31/22

29 Roosevelt Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $280,000

Buyer: Daniel J. Hackworth

Seller: Claudette J. Deshaies

Date: 08/26/22

52 Washington Ave.

South Hadley, MA 01075

Amount: $245,000

Buyer: Dane Sandquist

Seller: John R. Pastorello

Date: 08/26/22

SOUTHAMPTON

9 Duggan Lane

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $361,000

Buyer: Michael Klatsky

Seller: John C. Owen

Date: 08/25/22

108 Gilbert Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Pamela S. Mushinski

Seller: Jennifer Day

Date: 09/02/22

4 Glendale Woods Dr.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $525,000

Buyer: Erik W. Halsey

Seller: Nancy L. Sharp

Date: 08/22/22

34 Gunn Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Brandon T. Leblanc

Seller: S. P. & Amy Jo Leblanc RET

Date: 08/29/22

69 High St.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $460,000

Buyer: Heather A. Dragon

Seller: Ctna Construction LLC

Date: 08/25/22

1 Kevin Dr.

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $665,000

Buyer: Katherine E. Maginnis

Seller: E. A. Robbins RET

Date: 09/02/22

12 Kingsberry Lane

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $250,000

Buyer: Aaron O. Patrick

Seller: Samantha E. Hathaway

Date: 08/31/22

117 Strong Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $499,000

Buyer: Jennifer M. Day

Seller: Kevin C. Netto Construction Inc.

Date: 09/02/22

118 Strong Road

Southampton, MA 01073

Amount: $330,000

Buyer: Jamin C. Weeks

Seller: Zachary T. Laporte

Date: 08/31/22

WARE

28 Dunham Ave.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $270,000

Buyer: John Hyland

Seller: Joan M. Dorman

Date: 08/31/22

27 Horseshoe Circle

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Reinaldo Rosado

Seller: Joseph Croteau

Date: 08/30/22

392 Monson Turnpike Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $225,000

Buyer: Marley Clark

Seller: William T. Bonnayer

Date: 09/01/22

179 Osborne Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $308,000

Buyer: Joseph W. Daniels

Seller: Parker, Tim, (Estate)

Date: 08/26/22

9 Union St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $312,000

Buyer: Samuel Ramos

Seller: Patrick Saletnik

Date: 08/24/22

135 Walker Road

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $410,000

Buyer: Jinsheng Xian

Seller: Anderson Builders & Son LLC

Date: 08/31/22

70 West Main St.

Ware, MA 01082

Amount: $255,000

Buyer: Angel Rodriguez

Seller: Richard Clark

Date: 08/26/22

WESTHAMPTON

185 Main Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $810,000

Buyer: Christopher E. Overtree

Seller: Marguerite A. Robbins

Date: 09/01/22

282 North Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $851,000

Buyer: Joanne M. Meyer

Seller: Alvah V. Hinckley

Date: 08/29/22

Northwest Road

Westhampton, MA 01027

Amount: $370,000

Buyer: Robert L. Fuller

Seller: Robin Lariviere

Date: 09/02/22

WILLIAMSBURG

18 Kingsley Ave.

Williamsburg, MA 01060

Amount: $312,325

Buyer: Meagan Maguire

Seller: Tracy A. Magdalen

Date: 08/25/22