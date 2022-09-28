Top Banner

The following real estate transactions (latest available) were compiled by Banker & Tradesman and are published as they were received. Only transactions exceeding $115,000 are listed.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

ASHFIELD

244 Main St.
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: Kapoor & Brothers LLC
Seller: Summit Distributing LLC
Date: 08/22/22

261 Main St.
Ashfield, MA 01330
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Megan Perry
Seller: Stephen B. Drewitz
Date: 08/25/22

BERNARDSTON

43 Oaks Road
Bernardston, MA 01337
Amount: $272,000
Buyer: Tyler Noyes
Seller: Jean M. Dobias
Date: 08/29/22

CHARLEMONT

215 West Hawley Road
Charlemont, MA 01339
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Alice A. Fulton
Seller: Rouleau, Shirley A., (Estate)
Date: 08/25/22

DEERFIELD

16 Captain Lathrop Dr.
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Joseph Weymouth
Seller: Jennifer J. Marrapese
Date: 09/01/22

242 Conway Road
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $820,000
Buyer: Faisal & Zee LLC
Seller: Summit Distributing LLC
Date: 08/22/22

477 Greenfield Road
Deerfield, MA 01342
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Blueocean Holdings LLC
Seller: Kurt Richardson
Date: 08/31/22

275 River Road
Deerfield, MA 01373
Amount: $258,000
Buyer: Walter J. Wisniowski
Seller: Herzig Ruth B., (Estate)
Date: 08/26/22

ERVING

35 River Road
Erving, MA 01344
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Kristian J. Murphy
Seller: Jessie Sutherland
Date: 09/02/22

83 State Road
Erving, MA 01344
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Jillian Soucie
Seller: John J. Drumgool
Date: 08/26/22

GREENFIELD

54 Adams Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $311,000
Buyer: Matthew D. Squires
Seller: Shana A. Korenewsky
Date: 08/29/22

15 Albert Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Melanie E. Abercrombie
Seller: David C. Lafond
Date: 08/25/22

583 Barton Road
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $184,000
Buyer: Inherited Property Solutions LLC
Seller: Michael J. Clapp
Date: 08/26/22

344 Davis St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $251,000
Buyer: Megan Delisle-Hale
Seller: Patrick Crowningshield
Date: 08/22/22

14-16 Garfield St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Peter A. Curran
Seller: Philip E. Pittelli
Date: 09/02/22

29 Grinnell St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $472,900
Buyer: Christopher B. Marstall
Seller: Grinnell Properties LLC
Date: 09/01/22

14 Laurel St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Amy S. Bush
Seller: Aleah M. Diemand
Date: 09/02/22

109 Mohawk Trail
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $880,000
Buyer: OM Mohawk Trail LLC
Seller: Summit Distributing LLC
Date: 08/22/22

69 Oakland St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Christine M. Sayers
Seller: Nancy Y. Conant TR
Date: 08/22/22

94 Oakland St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Sharon E. Cates
Seller: S. P. Didonato TR 2017
Date: 08/26/22

20 Place Ter.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $242,000
Buyer: Dale E. Buxton
Seller: Hooker, Michael, (Estate)
Date: 09/02/22

19 Prentice Ave.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $272,000
Buyer: Laura E. Fattore
Seller: Michelle F. Augustinowicz
Date: 08/30/22

68 Silver St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $226,500
Buyer: Wesley Otto
Seller: Michael B. Wing
Date: 09/02/22

6 Silvio O. Conte Dr.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $910,000
Buyer: Greenfield Properties
Seller: DLR RT
Date: 09/01/22

47 Summer St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Trevor Tefft
Seller: Frank J. Maleno
Date: 08/31/22

253 Wells St.
Greenfield, MA 01301
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Amanda Lynch
Seller: Rose M. Szulborski
Date: 08/29/22

HAWLEY

53 Labelle Road
Hawley, MA 01339
Amount: $495,000
Buyer: A. Nicole Polier
Seller: Sarah Ohmann
Date: 09/02/22

MONROE

137 River Road
Monroe, MA 01350
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Richard Fries
Seller: Jack Santos
Date: 08/25/22

 

MONTAGUE

92 2nd St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: William J. Doyle
Seller: James F. David
Date: 08/23/22

7 Chestnut St.
Montague, MA 01376
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: John D. McNamara
Seller: Edwin A. Gillespie
Date: 09/01/22

62 Randall Wood Dr.
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $339,000
Buyer: Martin Halpern
Seller: Sharri R. Conklin-Toal
Date: 08/29/22

34 School St.
Montague, MA 01351
Amount: $516,000
Buyer: Sean D. Alexander
Seller: John W. Farley
Date: 08/24/22

NORTHFIELD

622 Pine Meadow Road
Northfield, MA 01360
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Patrick Crowningshield
Seller: Olga Vdovichenko
Date: 09/01/22

ORANGE

308 East Main St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $178,725
Buyer: Wilmington Savings
Seller: William R. Butcher
Date: 08/22/22

18 Eagleville Road
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $187,000
Buyer: Brian T. Lindsey
Seller: Joy Howard
Date: 08/26/22

191-193 Hayden St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Dean F. Farnum
Seller: Steven W. Meuse
Date: 08/30/22

41 Russ St.
Orange, MA 01364
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Michelle Vega
Seller: Jeffrey C. Hamberg
Date: 08/24/22

SHELBURNE

56 Maple St.
Shelburne, MA 01370
Amount: $432,000
Buyer: Karen K. Perkins
Seller: Field INT
Date: 09/01/22

SHUTESBURY

273-275 Wendell Road
Shutesbury, MA 01072
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Tyler N. Richards
Seller: Yecheng Yang
Date: 09/02/22

SUNDERLAND

34 Amherst Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Delta Sand & Gravel Inc.
Seller: Debra J. Sullivan
Date: 09/01/22

184 North Silver Lane
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Todd M. Currier
Seller: Marion E. Black
Date: 08/30/22

208 Nort Silver Lane
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Katharine Jones
Seller: Griss, Carol Z., (Estate)
Date: 08/30/22

97 Old Amherst Road
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $497,000
Buyer: Elliot M. Krasnopoler
Seller: Donna L. Rowe
Date: 08/31/22

49 South Silver Lane
Sunderland, MA 01375
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Qianbin Wang
Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Date: 08/25/22

HAMPDEN COUNTY

AGAWAM

109 Cherry St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: John Guevin
Seller: Lisa M. Howe
Date: 08/24/22

603 Cooper St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Vladimir Duducal
Seller: Henry Calabrese
Date: 08/23/22

94 Cottonwood Lane
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Steven J. Carmody
Seller: Sammy Hannoush
Date: 08/29/22

71 Depalma St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Omar Aljarrah
Seller: Ralph F. McEwan
Date: 09/02/22

46 Faymore Dr.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Kevin Hanson-Strobel
Seller: Gary A. Labreck
Date: 08/30/22

53 James St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $289,000
Buyer: Christopher W. Rutola
Seller: Spire Property Solutions Inc.
Date: 09/02/22

24 Keller Circle
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $389,900
Buyer: Paul Masse
Seller: Darlene Staples
Date: 08/26/22

288-320 Main St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $900,000
Buyer: 350 Main St LLC
Seller: Budget Cabinet Sales Inc.
Date: 09/02/22

1777 Main St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Ivan Cruz
Seller: Tara J. Cooley
Date: 09/01/22

111 Nicole Ter.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $520,000
Buyer: Lisa Mayo
Seller: Hillside Development Corp.
Date: 08/22/22

15-17 Ottawa St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Anatoliy Tverdokhlebov
Seller: Christopher Desautels
Date: 09/01/22

43 Randall St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $164,900
Buyer: Jeffery S. Kopyscinski
Seller: William P. Souder
Date: 08/25/22

121 Reed St.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $278,000
Buyer: Faisal Mukhtar
Seller: Thomas J. Howard
Date: 08/22/22

206 Southwick St.
Agawam, MA 01030
Amount: $277,500
Buyer: William Ayala
Seller: Zaide Soufane
Date: 08/30/22

15 Sycamore Ter.
Agawam, MA 01001
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Wayne Mulligan
Seller: Chester S. Wojcik
Date: 09/02/22

BRIMFIELD

17 2nd St.
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Maya H. Baca
Seller: Robert Nelson
Date: 08/31/22

8 Dean Pond Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Brandon Latour
Seller: James P. Tiraboschi
Date: 08/31/22

87 Sutcliffe Road
Brimfield, MA 01010
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Valerie A. Lent
Seller: Quattrocelli, Darrell, (Estate)
Date: 08/29/22

CHESTER

278 Route 20
Chester, MA 01011
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Renee A. Healy
Seller: Michael Murray
Date: 09/02/22

CHICOPEE

41 Ames Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Daviau & Robert Properties LLC
Seller: JTT Realty LLC
Date: 09/01/22

69 Ames Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Jessica Cordeiro
Seller: Aileen Laureano
Date: 08/26/22

70 Arlmont St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Adolfina Ventura
Seller: David Deslauriers
Date: 08/26/22

2-8 Beaudoin Court
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $1,050,000
Buyer: Prime Living Properties LLC
Seller: Couture Partners LLC
Date: 08/31/22

20 Bonneta Circle
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $279,000
Buyer: Joe Alvarez
Seller: David A. Pronovost
Date: 08/30/22

33 Cortland St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Anna Bidyuk
Seller: David N. Sevostyanov
Date: 08/24/22

4 Daniel Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $176,000
Buyer: Wilmington Savings
Seller: Robert Gougeon
Date: 08/22/22

11 Ellerton St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $331,000
Buyer: Celestia Martinez
Seller: Martin Cloutier
Date: 08/22/22

22 Franklin St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Round 2 LLC
Seller: Blue Chip Buildings LLC
Date: 08/30/22

415 Front St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Mauricio Reynosa-Lopez
Seller: Hang Z. Huang
Date: 09/01/22

106 Garland St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $236,410
Buyer: Wilmington Savings
Seller: Robert C. Homan
Date: 08/30/22

124 Gelinas Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Lori Cognac
Seller: Joshua E. Fradette
Date: 08/25/22

229-235 Grove St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $1,050,000
Buyer: Prime Living Properties LLC
Seller: Couture Partners LLC
Date: 08/31/22

116 Hampden St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $249,000
Buyer: David A. Orellana
Seller: Peter Anipko
Date: 09/02/22

320 Hampden St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Leonel R. Santiago
Seller: Kevin M. Martin
Date: 08/26/22

16 Harvard St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: ZT Properties LLC
Seller: Jeremy J. Houlihan
Date: 08/25/22

25 Highland Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $218,000
Buyer: Amanda Calamiong
Seller: Rachel C. Bellenoit
Date: 08/31/22

136 Irene St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $395,000
Buyer: Tikori K. Mahdi
Seller: Janet L. Parent
Date: 09/02/22

24 Jean Circle
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $531,000
Buyer: Richard A. Nadeau
Seller: N. Riley Development Inc.
Date: 09/02/22

4 Laurel St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Amanda L. Dupuis
Seller: Michelle Wozniak
Date: 08/30/22

127 Lawndale St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Pedro A. Jimenez
Seller: J. Fitz LLC
Date: 08/25/22

26 Mead Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Wilfredo Pabon-Gonzalez
Seller: Lacarese, Arthur L., (Estate)
Date: 08/30/22

1643 Memorial Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Rjalaa Holdings LLC
Seller: Gallagher Properties LLC
Date: 08/30/22

190 Montgomery St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $440,000
Buyer: Prime Living Properties LLC
Seller: Deslauriers, David, (Estate)
Date: 08/26/22

32 Morris St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Lauren M. Driscoll
Seller: Christopher J. Seymour
Date: 08/31/22

53 Nash St.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Corinn T. Fiata
Seller: Kimberly A. Myers
Date: 08/26/22

222 Nonotuck Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Michael Cote
Seller: Corridan, D. B., (Estate)
Date: 09/02/22

145 Old Lyman Road
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $328,500
Buyer: Sean D. Sears
Seller: Richard F. Beaudry
Date: 09/01/22

27 Otis St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Joshua M. Johnson
Seller: George P. Fernandes
Date: 08/26/22

150 Ruskin St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Leshay Hicks
Seller: Season Bryant
Date: 09/01/22

36 Spence St.
Chicopee, MA 01020
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Ruben Santos-Burgos
Seller: Jennifer M. Najuch
Date: 08/29/22

88 Sunflower Ave.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Laura M. Diaz
Seller: Robert A. Goodenough
Date: 09/02/22

19 Surrey Lane
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $399,000
Buyer: Gloria Chen
Seller: Joseph McDaneld
Date: 08/23/22

195 Szetela Dr.
Chicopee, MA 01013
Amount: $401,000
Buyer: Nitesh A. Patel
Seller: Wladyslawa Szmyd
Date: 08/25/22

EAST LONGMEADOW

63 Birchland Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $291,500
Buyer: Dominic J. Amato
Seller: Nexus Apartments LLC
Date: 08/26/22

12 Cross Meadow Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $565,000
Buyer: Rika Woyan
Seller: Wallace A. Hurd
Date: 08/25/22

64 John St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $289,900
Buyer: Brian A. Rojas-Perez
Seller: William Tobin
Date: 08/29/22

108 Lasalle St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Brent Baskin
Seller: John F. Taffe
Date: 08/30/22

251 North Main St.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Gregory M. Hayes
Seller: Thomas F. Connors
Date: 09/01/22

71 Old Farm Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $726,900
Buyer: Todd Lohrman
Seller: Elizabeth C. Rappaport
Date: 08/31/22

10 Peachtree Road
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $147,750
Buyer: C&M Builders LLC
Seller: Charles J. Gergley
Date: 08/25/22

12 Pondview Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $712,000
Buyer: Ellen M. Parisi
Seller: Kyle O. Tengwall
Date: 08/31/22

9 Redin Dr.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $267,000
Buyer: HB1 Alternative Holdings LLC
Seller: Joanne M. Jenkins
Date: 08/22/22

221 Westwood Ave.
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Alexandria McMahon
Seller: Joseph Torcia
Date: 08/23/22

HAMPDEN

28 Commercial Dr.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $660,000
Buyer: SB Equities LLC
Seller: 28 Commercial Drive LLC
Date: 08/23/22

43 Echo Valley Dr.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: Conley M. Jones
Seller: Jane F. Graves
Date: 08/25/22

100 Main St.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $349,000
Buyer: Melanie D. Newhouse
Seller: William H. Bond
Date: 08/30/22

70 Rock A. Dundee Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $715,000
Buyer: Olivia C. Clement
Seller: McGovern Thomas FT
Date: 08/29/22

34 Springhouse Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Vincent Laduke
Seller: Richard D. Ring
Date: 08/25/22

24 Wilbraham Road
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Geoffrey Fontaine
Seller: Dillon T. Moriarty
Date: 08/26/22

50 Woodland Dr.
Hampden, MA 01036
Amount: $303,000
Buyer: Nicholas Ottoson
Seller: Daniel Berg
Date: 08/26/22

HOLLAND

33 Berkshire St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: 33 Berkshire Street LLC
Seller: Steven Hunter
Date: 08/23/22

23 Bray Park Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Dylan Donze
Seller: Caitlin Simard
Date: 08/22/22

30 Dale St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Ester T. Pineault
Seller: Jeffrey P. Czelusniak
Date: 08/23/22

25 Lee Ave.
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $435,000
Buyer: Lakehouse 25 LLC
Seller: Gloria A. Hughes
Date: 08/31/22

261-265 Maple St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $695,000
Buyer: 57 Suffolk Street LLC
Seller: O’Connell Properties Inc.
Date: 08/24/22

265-1/2 Maple St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $695,000
Buyer: 57 Suffolk Street LLC
Seller: O’Connell Properties Inc.
Date: 08/24/22

267-273 Maple St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $695,000
Buyer: 57 Suffolk Street LLC
Seller: O’Connell Properties Inc.
Date: 08/24/22

9 McMahon Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Donald W. Tucker
Seller: Roger J. Reidy
Date: 08/24/22

25 Mountain Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $490,000
Buyer: Russell S. Powell
Seller: Joseph Knapik
Date: 08/22/22

377 Mountain Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Andre Godbout
Seller: Gary Godbout
Date: 08/22/22

499 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Jillian G. Barnard
Seller: Mark E. Stearns
Date: 08/22/22

6 Park Road
Holland, MA 01521
Amount: $213,200
Buyer: Bruce Sacerdote
Seller: Joshua M. Johnson
Date: 08/30/22

5 Primrose Lane
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Elizabeth A. Sharrow
Seller: Honor M. Buell
Date: 08/24/22

78 South Bay State Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Jacqueline Lozada
Seller: Chirgwin, Edwin J., (Estate)
Date: 08/26/22

57 Suffolk St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $695,000
Buyer: 57 Suffolk Street LLC
Seller: O’Connell Properties Inc.
Date: 08/24/22

70 Suffolk St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $695,000
Buyer: 57 Suffolk Street LLC
Seller: O’Connell Properties Inc.
Date: 08/24/22

HOLYOKE

47 Allen Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Anthony M. Pellegrino
Seller: Michael Britt
Date: 08/26/22

25-27 Brown Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Mayerlyn M. Hidalgo
Seller: Gallagher Cap Group LLC
Date: 08/31/22

133-135 Brown Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Ildo C. Goncalves
Seller: A To Z Property Management LLC
Date: 08/29/22

123 Green Willow Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $475,000
Buyer: Laura Bernard
Seller: Mary J. Schubert
Date: 08/26/22

120 Hawthorne St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Joshua Kent
Seller: Filomena Holmes
Date: 08/26/22

20 Hicks Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $358,000
Buyer: Joseph J. Polcetti
Seller: Mary L. Martin
Date: 08/31/22

60-66 Jackson St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $232,500
Buyer: 60 Jackson St. Warehouse
Seller: Kamikaze Inc.
Date: 08/30/22

60-66 Jackson St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $1,500,000
Buyer: Jackson St. Productions
Seller: 60 Jackson St. Warehouse
Date: 08/30/22

191 Kenmore Dr.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Christopher Seaton
Seller: Brian K. Seaton
Date: 08/22/22

75 Linden St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Nicole M. Maisonet-Lopez
Seller: Extremely Clean 2 LLC
Date: 09/01/22

201 Madison Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $530,000
Buyer: Ysaaca Axelrod
Seller: Carissa M. Dagenais
Date: 09/02/22

48 Maplewood St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Jillian D. Pugliese
Seller: Dana Hammett
Date: 08/23/22

37 Mountain Road
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Erika R. Rubner
Seller: Timblin Judy
Date: 09/01/22

49-51 North Bridge St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Blue Arch Inc.
Seller: Karol Makusiewicz
Date: 09/01/22

1450 Northampton St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Heidi Terault
Seller: Gordon P. Alexander
Date: 09/01/22

89 South St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Ellen Boynton LLC
Seller: Gramntad LLC
Date: 09/01/22

19 Steven Dr.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Sean Breen
Seller: French, Steven W., (Estate)
Date: 08/29/22

130-132 Waldo St.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $253,000
Buyer: Brandon E. Lopez
Seller: Katherine A. Hill
Date: 09/02/22

1144 Williams St.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Waseem Mudasar
Seller: Laura A. Skole
Date: 08/26/22

213 Wolf Swamp Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Jaime S. Asselin
Seller: Jessica Lewis
Date: 08/26/22

30 Woods Ave.
Holyoke, MA 01040
Amount: $249,900
Buyer: Bones K. Leopard
Seller: Charles T. Sullivan
Date: 09/01/22

LONGMEADOW

107 Belleclaire Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Stacey E. Hermans
Seller: Rachel J. Kuhn
Date: 08/31/22

43 Crest Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $455,000
Buyer: Paul Szulak
Seller: Anthony M. Rosati
Date: 09/02/22

34 Eastland Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $420,000
Buyer: Jonathan Alger
Seller: Ana Muriel
Date: 08/30/22

133 Elmwood Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $348,000
Buyer: Michael Ferreira
Seller: Paul S. Szulak
Date: 09/02/22

226 Maple Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Robert S. Murphy
Seller: Danielle L. Dagostino
Date: 08/30/22

50 Massachusetts Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Angel A. Cotto
Seller: Brian T. Burkhardt
Date: 08/30/22

184 Nevins Ave.
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Elizabeth J. Lacy-Limoges
Seller: Sa Holding 2 LLC
Date: 08/30/22

19 Robin Road
Longmeadow, MA 01106
Amount: $510,000
Buyer: Jalen E. Fabregas
Seller: Quercus Properties LLC
Date: 08/29/22

LUDLOW

Balsam Hill Road Lot 62
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $149,900
Buyer: Nathan D. Quiterio
Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC
Date: 08/24/22

17 Birch St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Scott Lozyniak
Seller: Virginia Pires
Date: 08/31/22

4 Goddu St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Thomas A. Jenco
Seller: Brian Getty
Date: 08/23/22

61 Greenwich St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Joseph Curtis
Seller: Jhon R. Wielblad
Date: 08/31/22

267 Howard St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Cynthia A. Rusakovich
Seller: Eric G. Fernandez
Date: 08/31/22

103 Laroche St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Fabio V. Tavares
Seller: Robert J. Robitaille
Date: 08/25/22

44 Miller St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Joshua Mitchell
Seller: Millerwood Properties Inc.
Date: 09/01/22

160 Pine St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $217,000
Buyer: Megliola Realty LLC
Seller: Philip J. Hirnyk
Date: 08/30/22

Turning Leaf Road Lot 85
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $144,900
Buyer: Stephen Ricardi
Seller: Whitetail Wreks LLC
Date: 08/26/22

141 Whitney St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $135,450
Buyer: Kennedy Acquisitions LLC
Seller: Deutsche Bank
Date: 08/26/22

2 Williams St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Jason A. Ezell
Seller: Maria H. Mazzei
Date: 08/30/22

532 Winsor St.
Ludlow, MA 01056
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Joel E. Fournier
Seller: Margarida M. Goncalves
Date: 09/01/22

MONSON

2 Butler Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Alexandro Garcia
Seller: Paul A. Winkler
Date: 08/30/22

22 Country Club Dr.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Laurie Palatino
Seller: Angela M. Allain
Date: 08/23/22

72 Margaret St.
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $437,000
Buyer: Jeffrey D. Pearson
Seller: William J. Boyle
Date: 08/30/22

194 Moulton Hill Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Amber Wilder
Seller: Joan M. Lowbridge
Date: 08/22/22

40 Thayer Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Evan Hebert
Seller: Robert J. Maggi
Date: 08/22/22

40 Stafford Hollow Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Myrna Stacey
Seller: Amanda D. Fontaine
Date: 08/30/22

218 Wilbraham Road
Monson, MA 01057
Amount: $206,800
Buyer: William L. Skinner
Seller: Filomena M. Skinner
Date: 09/01/22

MONTGOMERY

114 Carrington Road
Montgomery, MA 01050
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Tyler J. Heeter
Seller: Donald L. Masciadrelli
Date: 08/31/22

PALMER

148 Flynt St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Sophia Panova
Seller: Charles E. Labonte
Date: 08/26/22

16 Knox St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Fantasia M. Colon
Seller: Thaddeus A. Razdow
Date: 08/26/22

219 Old Warren Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Leah Stanfield
Seller: Daniel J. O’Donnell
Date: 08/25/22

96 Peterson Road
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Christopher R. Tetreault
Seller: Richard E. Bourgeoise
Date: 08/30/22

1178 South Main St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $208,000
Buyer: Benjamin A. Jean
Seller: Jesus Torres
Date: 08/31/22

77-81 Springfield St.
Palmer, MA 01080
Amount: $194,226
Buyer: Wilmington Savings
Seller: Merrimack Institute LLC
Date: 08/25/22

178 Ware St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $308,000
Buyer: Mellisa A. Treadwell
Seller: Valarie J. Sippin
Date: 08/30/22

1599 Ware St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Ethan Freniere
Seller: Amber A. Wilder
Date: 08/22/22

74 Water St.
Palmer, MA 01069
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Brian F. Dickson
Seller: Melanie E. Smith
Date: 08/31/22

RUSSELL

420 Blandford Stage Road
Russell, MA 01071
Amount: $286,000
Buyer: Jasmine Ortega
Seller: Kyle A. Maslak
Date: 08/26/22

SPRINGFIELD

29 Algonquin Place
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Ariel B. Carrillo
Seller: Olga Fuentes
Date: 08/31/22

123 Andrew St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Monique Munnings-Bah
Seller: David Givans
Date: 09/01/22

34-36 Arbutus St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Michael A. Restrepo
Seller: Margarita Espada
Date: 08/23/22

47 Aspen Road
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Christine Askew-Palmer
Seller: Sharyn K. Artioli
Date: 08/30/22

91 Aspen Road
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Liz A. Vazquez-Alicea
Seller: Joshua Bernard
Date: 08/26/22

142 Avery St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Leticia Diaz-Rolon
Seller: Miguel Santiago
Date: 08/26/22

43 Barrison St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Tristen Higgins
Seller: Joseph A. Goulet
Date: 08/22/22

136 Barrington Dr.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $590,000
Buyer: Dhara S. Patel
Seller: Anthony T. Torres
Date: 08/29/22

705 Bay St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $730,000
Buyer: Phantom Holdings LLC
Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.
Date: 09/01/22

52 Berkshire St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Ivan Buitrago
Seller: Prime Living Properties LLC
Date: 08/25/22

131 Berkshire Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $151,000
Buyer: 73 Warren St LLC
Seller: Kratman Valerie, (Estate)
Date: 08/31/22

947-949 Berkshire Ave.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $281,000
Buyer: Tikiko Gomez
Seller: Cherille Cameron
Date: 09/01/22

24 Bethel St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Ana M. Melendez
Seller: Tina M. White
Date: 08/24/22

114-116 Breckwood Circle
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $282,000
Buyer: Karl Marx Delphonse
Seller: Wesley R. Crouch
Date: 08/26/22

316 Breckwood Blvd.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Sandra Woodfine-Gooden
Seller: Kevin A. Sarrette
Date: 08/29/22

6 Bronson Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $365,000
Buyer: Nadine Guthrie
Seller: Nicole Rasbury
Date: 08/24/22

39 Bronson Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Jill Ross
Seller: Raffaello M. Dagostino
Date: 08/23/22

12 Burns Ave.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $264,000
Buyer: Liset M. Rivera
Seller: Rachel Elliott
Date: 09/02/22

14 Burton St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $159,000
Buyer: Global Homes Properties LLC
Seller: James C. Powers
Date: 09/01/22

386-388 Carew St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $328,000
Buyer: Raymond J. Perkins
Seller: Kimberly Paine
Date: 08/31/22

235 Chestnut St.
Springfield, MA 01103
Amount: $750,000
Buyer: Razzak Building LLC
Seller: Altranais Home Care LLC
Date: 09/01/22

16 Churchill St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Asha T. Barboza
Seller: Treaandrea M. Russworm
Date: 08/22/22

70 Coleman St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $730,000
Buyer: Phantom Holdings LLC
Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.
Date: 09/01/22

131 College St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $215,000
Buyer: Aclesia L. Scotland
Seller: Cheryl W. Moore
Date: 08/26/22

105 Connecticut Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Segundo A. Paredes
Seller: Razorback Capital LLC
Date: 08/29/22

622 Cottage St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Chase Realty Holdings Inc.
Seller: Lily Enterprises Inc.
Date: 08/31/22

53 Crestmont St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Christopher M. Reardon
Seller: Mindy L. Morelli
Date: 08/31/22

40 Cuff Ave.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: William Melendez
Seller: Ramon Melendez
Date: 09/01/22

36 Daniel St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $730,000
Buyer: Phantom Holdings LLC
Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.
Date: 09/01/22

33 Dawes St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Jorge Alvarez-Torres
Seller: Martha Monroe
Date: 08/26/22

63 Denwall Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $239,000
Buyer: Shannon Tallent
Seller: Angel A. Cotto
Date: 08/30/22

269 Denver St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Binaben A. Patil
Seller: Juan I. Rios-Colon
Date: 08/26/22

36 Dickinson St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Sopheap B. Lim
Seller: Alfred C. Leblanc
Date: 08/29/22

602-604 Dickinson St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Ervin Hernandez-Ramos
Seller: Maria I. Rosario-Torres
Date: 08/31/22

33 Eckington St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Posiadlosc LLC
Seller: Om Khadka
Date: 09/01/22

73 Eloise St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $165,000
Buyer: Rosanne Linders
Seller: Crafsic, Stephen, (Estate)
Date: 08/25/22

57-59 Enfield St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Derek Fu
Seller: Tl Bretta Realty LLC
Date: 08/31/22

53 Euclid Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: Lady S. Bedoya
Seller: Toan M. Nguyen
Date: 08/26/22

65 Firglade Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Yassine Zian
Seller: Jacqueline Parrish
Date: 08/30/22

55 Fisk Ave.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $19,500,000
Buyer: RREF 3 55 Fisk LLC
Seller: 55 Fisk Avenue LLC
Date: 08/30/22

102 Florence St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $167,944
Buyer: HB3 Alternative Holdings LLC
Seller: Dorothy Williams
Date: 08/30/22

59-61 Forest Park Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $338,000
Buyer: Devora E. Quinn
Seller: Nres LLC
Date: 08/22/22

137 Forest Park Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $188,000
Buyer: Candace Smith
Seller: Harris, Philip G., (Estate)
Date: 08/30/22

44 Frontenac St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Sterling Sprague
Seller: Stephen M. Mucha
Date: 08/23/22

28-30 Glenham St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Nathaly Pujols
Seller: Charlie S. Melo-Perez
Date: 08/22/22

33 Glenmore St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $210,000
Buyer: Zaida Y. Valdez
Seller: Richard Williams
Date: 09/02/22

69 Goodrich St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Hipolito Torres
Seller: Carmen Rivera
Date: 08/24/22

74 Huron St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Annie M. Guzman
Seller: Property Advantage Inc.
Date: 08/23/22

325 Island Pond Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $233,000
Buyer: Justin Nunes
Seller: Katie E. Kalinko
Date: 08/25/22

93 Jeanne Marie St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $273,000
Buyer: Wayne Eich
Seller: Karen L. Madden
Date: 08/26/22

8-10 Johnson St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $120,000
Buyer: Carlos O. Morales
Seller: Lan Oak Realty LLC
Date: 08/25/22

119 Kimberly Ave.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $196,000
Buyer: William Raleigh
Seller: Lisa N. Lobik
Date: 08/26/22

63 King St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Javier Burgos-Hernandez
Seller: Keitlen J. Rodriguez
Date: 08/31/22

29 Leete St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $355,000
Buyer: Michael M. Guerrero
Seller: Samara A. Vazquez-Rosado
Date: 08/30/22

251 Longhill St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Siervo Jimenez
Seller: Manuel A. Silva
Date: 09/02/22

643 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $570,000
Buyer: Zahoor U. Haq
Seller: SDS LLC
Date: 08/25/22

520-526 Main St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: Zl Investment LLC
Seller: Mei Management LLC
Date: 08/31/22

88 Malibu Dr.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Sonia C. Portela
Seller: Brenda L. Albrecht
Date: 09/02/22

127 Malibu Dr.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Samantha Calvao
Seller: Tascon Homes LLC
Date: 09/02/22

15 Marchioness Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Thomas McNamara
Seller: Xanh T. Le
Date: 09/02/22

82-84 Maryland St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Paul Georges
Seller: 82-84 Maryland Street RT
Date: 09/01/22

31 Middle St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Julia S. Colon
Seller: Ana R. Rivas
Date: 08/25/22

16 Montmorenci St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $730,000
Buyer: Phantom Holdings LLC
Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.
Date: 09/01/22

31 Montmorenci St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $287,000
Buyer: Leandro Lopez
Seller: Triton Investment Group LLC
Date: 09/02/22

27-29 Mystic St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $232,000
Buyer: Aracelis Feliciano
Seller: Carey S. Noonan
Date: 08/23/22

66 Nagle St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $403,000
Buyer: Chantale Noel
Seller: MS Homes LLC
Date: 09/02/22

45-47 Narragansett St.
Springfield, MA 01107
Amount: $310,000
Buyer: Devonny Cruz
Seller: RBT Enterprise LLC
Date: 08/30/22

228 Nottingham St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Dennis Bean
Seller: Sullivan, Helen M., (Estate)
Date: 08/26/22

67 Oak St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $730,000
Buyer: Phantom Holdings LLC
Seller: Hedge Hog Industries Corp.
Date: 09/01/22

2017 Parker St.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Celany Z. Valdez
Seller: Calvin D. Waters
Date: 09/02/22

202 Pasco Road
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $226,000
Buyer: Monica Shields
Seller: Edward Perez
Date: 08/31/22

111 Pineview Dr.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $278,999
Buyer: Joan M. Velez-Vega
Seller: Andrey Stefoglo
Date: 08/30/22

1559 Plumtree Road
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Nateisha Gordon-Thompsom
Seller: Victoria Alessi
Date: 08/31/22

21 Porter St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Ramon Castillo-Torres
Seller: Reinaldo Rosado
Date: 08/30/22

164 Prouty St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Maria A. Pumarejo
Seller: Theresa E. Talbot
Date: 08/29/22

112 Quaker Road
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $150,000
Buyer: KMAK LLC
Seller: US Bank
Date: 08/26/22

9-11 Richelieu St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $265,000
Buyer: Roberto Rivera-Negron
Seller: New Canaan Properties LLC
Date: 08/30/22

14 Richelieu St.
Springfield, MA 01105
Amount: $227,552
Buyer: Paulo A. Villegas
Seller: Raffaele Russo
Date: 09/02/22

86 Rochelle St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Bernice Cruz-Martinez
Seller: Danielle Y. Witherspoon
Date: 09/02/22

30 Rosedale Ave.
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Jose A. Molina
Seller: Jack A. Ohlemacher
Date: 08/25/22

108 San Miguel St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Jorge Garcia
Seller: Deborah L. Cowles
Date: 08/30/22

258 Shawmut St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $282,000
Buyer: Jaime Ramos
Seller: JoeJoe Properties LLC
Date: 08/22/22

40 Squirrel Road
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $302,500
Buyer: Mary L. Disantis
Seller: John M. Claffey
Date: 08/26/22

112 Stockman St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Victor M. Bernal
Seller: James W. Fiore
Date: 09/02/22

126 Stockman St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Cherry Tree Realty LLC
Seller: Maureen A. Nickerson
Date: 08/26/22

41 Suffolk St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Suhyun Lee
Seller: Victor T. George
Date: 08/26/22

905-909 Sumner Ave.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $699,000
Buyer: Sumner Avenue Estate LLC
Seller: Patalano Property Management LLC
Date: 08/30/22

82-84 Sycamore St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $275,000
Buyer: Madeline G. Laboy
Seller: Mark A. Glenn
Date: 08/31/22

82 Timber Lane
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $170,000
Buyer: KMAK LLC
Seller: Philip Gordon
Date: 08/29/22

11-15 Taft St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Samantha Figueroa
Seller: Christian Reyes
Date: 08/22/22

69 Teakwood Road
Springfield, MA 01128
Amount: $307,000
Buyer: Ariel L. Dudek
Seller: Kaitlyn Sullivan
Date: 08/22/22

16 Valentine St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $235,000
Buyer: Jayne Astacio-Melendez
Seller: Susan E. Lauser
Date: 08/25/22

21 Vann St.
Springfield, MA 01119
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Targaryen RT
Seller: Edward F. Finneran
Date: 08/22/22

25 Verge St.
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $155,000
Buyer: Edwin O. Garcia
Seller: Amy A. Kauri
Date: 09/01/22

84 Wachusett St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Jonathan Ely
Seller: Mariovy Gonzalez
Date: 08/22/22

303-305 Water St.
Springfield, MA 01151
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Targaryen RT
Seller: Joseph M. Welcz
Date: 08/26/22

88 Wayne St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $190,000
Buyer: Deborah Olson
Seller: William R. Fiske
Date: 08/31/22

38 Webber St.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $192,500
Buyer: Geovanni Montesino
Seller: Brad Millen
Date: 08/30/22

90 West Colonial Road
Springfield, MA 01129
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Sonetta C. Covington
Seller: Caulton Family 2020 RET
Date: 09/02/22

123 Wilber St.
Springfield, MA 01104
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Chelsea Hall
Seller: Na D. Guthrie
Date: 08/24/22

91-93 Wilbraham Ave.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $296,000
Buyer: Jamilette S. Franco
Seller: Glorious Taylor
Date: 08/30/22

33 Wilbraham Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $1,200,000
Buyer: Holyoke Chicopee Springfield
Seller: Eastern Avenue Investments Inc.
Date: 09/01/22

421 Wilbraham Road
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Christian E. Granillos
Seller: Methe, Robert A., (Estate)
Date: 08/31/22

250 Winton St.
Springfield, MA 01118
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: James D. Taylor
Seller: Margorie Perez
Date: 08/30/22

30-32 Woodside Ter.
Springfield, MA 01108
Amount: $305,000
Buyer: Edwin Mendez
Seller: Joseph A. Cressotti
Date: 08/26/22

109 Yale St.
Springfield, MA 01109
Amount: $185,000
Buyer: Winifred D. Scalise
Seller: Charles Thompson
Date: 09/02/22

SOUTHWICK

10 Coyote Glen
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $700,000
Buyer: David V. Reale
Seller: Stacey Grimaldi
Date: 08/26/22

120 Berkshire Ave.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $545,000
Buyer: Mark A. Colbert
Seller: Steven R. Ferrari
Date: 08/31/22

75 South Loomis St.
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Martha T. Kane
Seller: Wade R. Modestow
Date: 08/31/22

50 Vining Hill Road
Southwick, MA 01077
Amount: $360,000
Buyer: Jeffrey C. Hamberg
Seller: Paul V. Poole
Date: 08/24/22

TOLLAND

23 Lakeside Dr.
Tolland, MA 01034
Amount: $565,000
Buyer: David W. Laks
Seller: Kathleen Marshall
Date: 09/02/22

37 Stones Throw Dr.
Tolland, MA 01034
Amount: $180,000
Buyer: Daniel L. Champagne
Seller: George A. Champagne
Date: 08/30/22

632 West Granville Road
Tolland, MA 01034
Amount: $278,000
Buyer: Kirk Crochiere
Seller: Day, Bobbie Jo, (Estate)
Date: 08/26/22

WESTFIELD

5 Big Wood Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $530,000
Buyer: Christina Cavanaugh
Seller: Gregory Tartaglino
Date: 08/29/22

79 Cardinal Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Anthony R. Depalma
Seller: Thomas Scott-Smith
Date: 08/24/22

19 Chestnut St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $261,000
Buyer: Penelope T. Evans
Seller: David J. Martin
Date: 08/26/22

9 Deborah Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $500,000
Buyer: Crista M. Cannata
Seller: Molta, Madeline A., (Estate)
Date: 08/26/22

63 Elizabeth Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $386,000
Buyer: Edwin Antonetty
Seller: John S. Soares
Date: 09/02/22

16 Fremont St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Corey J. Williams
Seller: Done Right Homes LLC
Date: 08/29/22

28 Green Pine Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Aaron Whitworth
Seller: Rafal P. Janusz
Date: 08/31/22

28 Harvest Moon Lane
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $611,000
Buyer: Robert P. Benoit
Seller: Felix Otero
Date: 09/01/22

23 Lindbergh Blvd.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $300,000
Buyer: Juan I. Rios-Colon
Seller: Michael G. Zimmerman
Date: 08/26/22

279 Little River Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Sergey Bazukin
Seller: W. S. Olsen RT
Date: 08/31/22

175 Loomis Ridge
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Viktor Krylov
Seller: Joseph M. Byrnes
Date: 08/31/22

14 Lowell Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Gregory Machia
Seller: Plata O. Plomo Inc.
Date: 08/23/22

22 Lozier Ave.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Alexander Kubacki
Seller: 22 Lozier Ave. LLC
Date: 08/26/22

89 Mechanic St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $320,000
Buyer: TGC Investments LLC
Seller: Brandon M. Sanchez
Date: 08/30/22

9 Miller St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $142,000
Buyer: Timothy Reynolds
Seller: Deutsche Bank
Date: 08/25/22

247 Munger Hill Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: Michael J. Davis
Seller: Beverly J. Fein
Date: 08/25/22

75 Otis St.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $264,000
Buyer: Nicholas Fay
Seller: Carmen Monroe
Date: 08/31/22

64 Overlook Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: John M. Camerota
Seller: Shawn M. Schellenger
Date: 09/02/22

77 Pequot Point Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Paul Della-Torre
Seller: Jean M. Pensabene
Date: 09/02/22

145 Prospect St. Ext.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $385,000
Buyer: Denise Taylor
Seller: Dylan Willey
Date: 08/26/22

43 Putnam Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $265,900
Buyer: Matthew Reynolds
Seller: Jason M. Lanney
Date: 08/29/22

Rachael Ter., Lot 110Q
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: Bent Tree Development LLC
Seller: Marla Pignatare
Date: 08/23/22

162 Russell Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $227,500
Buyer: Alan R. Schadel
Seller: Matthew J. Romano
Date: 09/02/22

236 Shaker Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $422,750
Buyer: Arshad Mehmood
Seller: Bruno D. Antico
Date: 08/26/22

317 Southwick Road
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Paul Degrandpre
Seller: Kathleen Degrandpre
Date: 08/30/22

16 Susan Dr.
Westfield, MA 01085
Amount: $327,500
Buyer: Rocco T. Fernandez
Seller: John R. Harrington
Date: 08/26/22

WILBRAHAM

3123 Boston Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $226,000
Buyer: Kayla A. McCarthy
Seller: Hector R. Torres
Date: 08/24/22

43 Brainard Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $375,000
Buyer: Shawn M. Tavares
Seller: Joan M. Siciliano
Date: 09/01/22

66 Brainard Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Michael G. Zimmerman
Seller: Michael Merigian
Date: 08/26/22

32 Brooklawn Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Joseph M. Pafumi
Seller: Holly A. Dorsey
Date: 08/25/22

5 Captain Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $480,000
Buyer: Margorie Perez-Nieves
Seller: Suzette Cotton
Date: 08/30/22

6 Cliffside Dr.
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Raymond C. Comeau
Seller: Dean T. Boudreau
Date: 08/30/22

9 Elm Circle
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $457,500
Buyer: Alessandra Corbett
Seller: Joseph M. Assad
Date: 08/25/22

5 Horseshoe Lane
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $399,000
Buyer: Sean Sinnott
Seller: Michelle A. Richard
Date: 09/01/22

15 Meadowview Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $372,000
Buyer: Russell E. Picotte
Seller: Gregory J. Rogers
Date: 08/31/22

644 Stony Hill Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $465,000
Buyer: Jennifer Wanjiru-Munge
Seller: Catherine C. Deloria
Date: 08/24/22

717-719 Stony Hill Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $374,900
Buyer: RRM Homes LLC
Seller: Brendan J. Kennedy
Date: 08/22/22

1223 Stony Hill Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $345,000
Buyer: Richard Holden
Seller: Sylvia A. Kapitzke
Date: 08/31/22

8 Vista Road
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $405,000
Buyer: Corey A. Rapa
Seller: Jerry L. Wawrzyk
Date: 08/31/22

17 Wandering Meadows
Wilbraham, MA 01095
Amount: $675,000
Buyer: Kelcie Walters-Knowles
Seller: Louis J. Scungio
Date: 09/02/22

 

WEST SPRINGFIELD

147 Albert St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $335,000
Buyer: Mohammed Q. Mohmmed
Seller: Brian A. Pomeroy
Date: 08/31/22

187 Almon Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $260,000
Buyer: Dale E. Cote-Sullivan
Seller: Sandra A. Goodrow
Date: 08/26/22

1218 Amostown Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Dennis Feldman
Seller: Connolly, Emily C., (Estate)
Date: 08/26/22

37 Angeline St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Meghan E. Bonta
Seller: Jose E. Correa
Date: 08/31/22

14 Austin Lane
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $135,000
Buyer: Luxury Real Estate LLC
Seller: Mark M. Salamon
Date: 08/23/22

112 Garden St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $290,000
Buyer: Bhim Rai
Seller: Bijoy Rai
Date: 08/30/22

141 Harwich Road
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $271,000
Buyer: Michael J. Keane
Seller: Frenier, Patricia A., (Estate)
Date: 08/23/22

425 Kings Hwy.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $192,500
Buyer: Cameron A. Hardy
Seller: Melissa A. Brown
Date: 08/31/22

518 Kings Hwy.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $152,500
Buyer: Selpan Holdings LLC
Seller: Black Card Acquisitions LLC
Date: 09/02/22

43-45 Lathrop St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Johnny S. Auden-Crooke
Seller: Jose F. Berrios
Date: 08/25/22

255 Prospect Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Jesiel Diaz
Seller: Rush, Tod L., (Estate)
Date: 08/30/22

81 Queen Ave.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: Jose Correa
Seller: FNMA
Date: 09/01/22

1048 Riverdale St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $1,780,000
Buyer: S41 Holdings LLC
Seller: Oaktree Investments 2 LLC
Date: 08/30/22

1102 Riverdale St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $3,675,000
Buyer: Marcus Rose FT
Seller: Doty River LLC
Date: 08/31/22

1654 Riverdale St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Atif Khan
Seller: John E. Sjoberg
Date: 09/01/22

166 South Blvd.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: DDM Property Group LLC
Seller: Briarwood Eight LLC
Date: 09/02/22

75 Sprague St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Cornerstone Homebuying LLC
Seller: Sherry A. Dearden
Date: 08/23/22

23 Van Horn St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Monique M. Vega
Seller: Cathy A. Meader
Date: 09/01/22

1568 Westfield St.
West Springfield, MA 01089
Amount: $285,000
Buyer: G&C RE Investments LLC
Seller: Kenneth B. Kimball
Date: 09/01/22

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY

AMHERST

39 Country Corners Road
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Lucas Glenn
Seller: Wilmington Savings
Date: 08/25/22

317 South Pleasant St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $380,250
Buyer: Aneeka Henderson
Seller: Amherst College
Date: 08/23/22

53 Stanley St.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $430,000
Buyer: Humayun Sherwani
Seller: John P. Burand
Date: 09/01/22

6 Teaberry Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $785,000
Buyer: John F. Wehmiller
Seller: Kendall D. Doble
Date: 08/30/22

316 West Pomeroy Lane
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $515,000
Buyer: Ethan Pope
Seller: SG RT
Date: 08/26/22

18 Wildflower Dr.
Amherst, MA 01002
Amount: $719,900
Buyer: Grace D. Nejman
Seller: Linda Calmes Jones LT
Date: 08/30/22

BELCHERTOWN

154 Aldrich St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $518,000
Buyer: Jeffrey L. Martins
Seller: Expedio Group LLC
Date: 08/31/22

84 Allen Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $415,000
Buyer: Thomas M. Upton
Seller: Elizabeth Salerno-Valdez
Date: 08/22/22

250 Amherst Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $195,000
Buyer: Matthew J. Looney
Seller: Amherst Road Realty LLC
Date: 08/23/22

648 Federal St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $362,000
Buyer: Miguel Ramirez
Seller: Derek S. Hoy
Date: 08/30/22

181 Jabish St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Raymond G. Laroche
Seller: James E. Towne
Date: 08/26/22

185 Jabish St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $575,000
Buyer: Raymond G. Laroche
Seller: James E. Towne
Date: 08/26/22

189 Michael Sears Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $295,000
Buyer: Aura Suarez-Oviedo
Seller: Etabav RT
Date: 08/26/22

62 Mountain View Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $325,000
Buyer: Christopher Seymour
Seller: Kyle Savage
Date: 09/02/22

105 North Main St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $400,000
Buyer: Crystal Spring Enterprises LLC
Seller: Marguerite E. Harris
Date: 08/25/22

8 Rimrock Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $404,000
Buyer: Samantha J. Herbert
Seller: Karen M. Corey
Date: 08/26/22

160 Shea Ave.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $390,000
Buyer: Susan Statham
Seller: Kathleen E. McCollum
Date: 09/02/22

42 Sheffield Dr.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $485,000
Buyer: Joseph Worthley
Seller: Jintao Ma
Date: 08/29/22

35 Summit St.
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $380,000
Buyer: Deborah Pinnetti
Seller: Lili Bourgeois
Date: 08/22/22

62 Turkey Hill Road
Belchertown, MA 01007
Amount: $675,000
Buyer: 62 Turkey Hill Road LLC
Seller: Nick Mariettos
Date: 08/29/22

CHESTERFIELD

15 Bissell Road
Chesterfield, MA 01096
Amount: $527,500
Buyer: Joseph Johnson
Seller: Matthew Biron
Date: 08/26/22

EASTHAMPTON

49 Cherry St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $425,000
Buyer: Jodie A. Alaimo
Seller: Richard R. Labombard
Date: 08/24/22

237 East St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $366,000
Buyer: Matthew J. Ormsbee
Seller: Mark E. Stotz
Date: 08/26/22

29 East Green St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $366,000
Buyer: Beata T. Kubacka
Seller: Derek W. Hogan
Date: 08/30/22

252 Main St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $375,600
Buyer: Codey Kolasinski
Seller: Richard T. Lebeau
Date: 08/31/22

113 Maple St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $231,000
Buyer: 113 Maple Street LLC
Seller: Robinson, Jacqueline F., (Estate)
Date: 08/24/22

7 Plain St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $315,000
Buyer: Saskia Gibbs-Cooper
Seller: Lorraine I. Carson
Date: 09/01/22

9 Summer St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Amy L. Saletnik
Seller: Fiverobin LLC
Date: 08/29/22

11 Summer St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Amy L. Saletnik
Seller: Fiverobin LLC
Date: 08/29/22

9 West Green St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $358,000
Buyer: Megan Shaugnessy-Mogill
Seller: Erin E. Neil-Kolasinski
Date: 08/31/22

16 West Lake St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $220,000
Buyer: Erica Williams
Seller: Alycar Investments LLC
Date: 08/23/22

134 West St.
Easthampton, MA 01027
Amount: $600,000
Buyer: Mindy Cotherman
Seller: David L. Pogue
Date: 08/25/22

 

GOSHEN

44 Aberdeen Road
Goshen, MA 01032
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Robins Rest LLC
Seller: Tina C. Lalonde
Date: 08/25/22

GRANBY

121 Amherst St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $340,000
Buyer: Mel Cheal
Seller: Serenity Farm NT
Date: 09/02/22

258 Amherst St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $455,000
Buyer: Christina W. Bowers
Seller: Jaroslaw Laskarzewski
Date: 08/30/22

185 Batchelor St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Michael Centracchio
Seller: Jillian G. Barnard
Date: 08/22/22

E State St. Lot 1
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: Victor E. Mikalunas
Seller: Nancy T. Cebula
Date: 08/25/22

279 East State St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Jeffrey R. Lamore
Seller: John B. Stewart
Date: 08/26/22

104 South St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $230,000
Buyer: Sean M. Houlihan
Seller: Mary E. Stone
Date: 08/22/22

21 West St.
Granby, MA 01033
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Stephen Brunetti
Seller: Debra Graham LT
Date: 08/22/22

HADLEY

6 Adare Place
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $140,000
Buyer: W. Marek Inc.
Seller: Adare Place Properties LLC
Date: 08/25/22

51 Bay Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $269,900
Buyer: Jordan Renkowic
Seller: Miguel Aquino
Date: 08/25/22

4 Colony Road
Hadley, MA 01035
Amount: $183,000
Buyer: Bercume Construction LLC
Seller: Feng Qiu
Date: 08/29/22

HATFIELD

8 Elm St.
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $556,000
Buyer: Katrina Sachs-Peacock
Seller: Russell Powell
Date: 08/22/22

164 North Hatfield Road
Hatfield, MA 01066
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Suske LLC
Seller: Wozniak, Bernard, (Estate)
Date: 09/02/22

166 North Hatfield Road
Hatfield, MA 01038
Amount: $212,500
Buyer: Suske LLC
Seller: Wozniak, Bernard, (Estate)
Date: 09/02/22

HUNTINGTON

22 East Main St.
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $350,000
Buyer: Abdulmannan K. Butt
Seller: John E. Foley
Date: 08/24/22

NORTHAMPTON

18 Blandford Hill Road
Huntington, MA 01050
Amount: $160,000
Buyer: Andrew Seeberg
Seller: Denise G. Keay
Date: 08/22/22

497 Burts Pit Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $455,000
Buyer: Maximillian J. Hunter
Seller: David F. Lively
Date: 09/01/22

53 Center St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: Nertenco LLC
Seller: Jack T. Laforte
Date: 08/26/22

120 Chestnut St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $581,000
Buyer: Ari Issler
Seller: Michael Stephens
Date: 08/25/22

135 Crescent St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $867,500
Buyer: Denise G. Orenstein
Seller: Crescent St Creamery LLC
Date: 09/02/22

27 Dunphy Dr.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $652,000
Buyer: Liisa M. McConnell
Seller: Lori A. Schwartz
Date: 08/26/22

860 Florence Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $645,000
Buyer: Marianne R. Yoshioka
Seller: Andrea H. Sawyers
Date: 08/24/22

51 Henry St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $550,000
Buyer: Mark K. Stoffer
Seller: Giles S. Hopkins
Date: 08/26/22

50 North Main St.
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $307,500
Buyer: Lillie Zuck
Seller: Karen Mansfield-Joseph
Date: 08/29/22

374 South St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $599,000
Buyer: Dimitri Steblovsky
Seller: Loom Properties LLC
Date: 08/25/22

126 Vernon St.
Northampton, MA 01060
Amount: $930,000
Buyer: Nicholas Fleisher
Seller: Ellen Z. Kaufman RET
Date: 08/25/22

242 West Farms Road
Northampton, MA 01062
Amount: $147,253
Buyer: Suzanne D. Vargas
Seller: Germaine E. Dastous
Date: 08/29/22

PELHAM

8 Amherst Road
Pelham, MA 01002
Amount: $117,700
Buyer: Tiffani A. Ely
Seller: Pioneer Valley Habitat
Date: 08/26/22

49 Arnold Road
Pelham, MA 01002
Amount: $800,000
Buyer: Deborah N. Mauger
Seller: Lawrence B. Friedman
Date: 08/29/22

SOUTH HADLEY

246 Brainerd St.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $515,000
Buyer: Jennifer L. Hodges
Seller: Andreas Zinner
Date: 09/02/22

76 Charon Ter.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $240,000
Buyer: Maritza Briones
Seller: Patricia A. Bourassa
Date: 08/29/22

9 Lexington Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $200,000
Buyer: KMAK LLC
Seller: Scott Family Properties LLC
Date: 08/31/22

5 Oak Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Kenneth Watts
Seller: Laporte IRT
Date: 08/31/22

29 Roosevelt Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $280,000
Buyer: Daniel J. Hackworth
Seller: Claudette J. Deshaies
Date: 08/26/22

52 Washington Ave.
South Hadley, MA 01075
Amount: $245,000
Buyer: Dane Sandquist
Seller: John R. Pastorello
Date: 08/26/22

SOUTHAMPTON

9 Duggan Lane
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $361,000
Buyer: Michael Klatsky
Seller: John C. Owen
Date: 08/25/22

108 Gilbert Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Pamela S. Mushinski
Seller: Jennifer Day
Date: 09/02/22

4 Glendale Woods Dr.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $525,000
Buyer: Erik W. Halsey
Seller: Nancy L. Sharp
Date: 08/22/22

34 Gunn Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Brandon T. Leblanc
Seller: S. P. & Amy Jo Leblanc RET
Date: 08/29/22

69 High St.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $460,000
Buyer: Heather A. Dragon
Seller: Ctna Construction LLC
Date: 08/25/22

1 Kevin Dr.
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $665,000
Buyer: Katherine E. Maginnis
Seller: E. A. Robbins RET
Date: 09/02/22

12 Kingsberry Lane
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $250,000
Buyer: Aaron O. Patrick
Seller: Samantha E. Hathaway
Date: 08/31/22

117 Strong Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $499,000
Buyer: Jennifer M. Day
Seller: Kevin C. Netto Construction Inc.
Date: 09/02/22

118 Strong Road
Southampton, MA 01073
Amount: $330,000
Buyer: Jamin C. Weeks
Seller: Zachary T. Laporte
Date: 08/31/22

WARE

28 Dunham Ave.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $270,000
Buyer: John Hyland
Seller: Joan M. Dorman
Date: 08/31/22

27 Horseshoe Circle
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Reinaldo Rosado
Seller: Joseph Croteau
Date: 08/30/22

392 Monson Turnpike Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $225,000
Buyer: Marley Clark
Seller: William T. Bonnayer
Date: 09/01/22

179 Osborne Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $308,000
Buyer: Joseph W. Daniels
Seller: Parker, Tim, (Estate)
Date: 08/26/22

9 Union St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $312,000
Buyer: Samuel Ramos
Seller: Patrick Saletnik
Date: 08/24/22

135 Walker Road
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $410,000
Buyer: Jinsheng Xian
Seller: Anderson Builders & Son LLC
Date: 08/31/22

70 West Main St.
Ware, MA 01082
Amount: $255,000
Buyer: Angel Rodriguez
Seller: Richard Clark
Date: 08/26/22

WESTHAMPTON

185 Main Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $810,000
Buyer: Christopher E. Overtree
Seller: Marguerite A. Robbins
Date: 09/01/22

282 North Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $851,000
Buyer: Joanne M. Meyer
Seller: Alvah V. Hinckley
Date: 08/29/22

Northwest Road
Westhampton, MA 01027
Amount: $370,000
Buyer: Robert L. Fuller
Seller: Robin Lariviere
Date: 09/02/22

WILLIAMSBURG

18 Kingsley Ave.
Williamsburg, MA 01060
Amount: $312,325
Buyer: Meagan Maguire
Seller: Tracy A. Magdalen
Date: 08/25/22

