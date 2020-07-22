BusinessTalk with Tricia Canavan

Top Page Banner

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times

Episode 12: July 22, 2020

Thom Fox interviews Tricia Canavan, President of United Personnel Services

Thom Fox interviews Tricia Canavan, President of United Personnel Services. With hundreds of jobs to fill, United Personnel has not slowed down during COVID.  Thom and Tricia discuss the evolving world of work, innovations brought about by the pandemic, and the types of talent WesternMA employers are seeking.

