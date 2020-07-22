State Treasurer Warns of Unclaimed Property Scam Text Messages

BOSTON — Fraudulent text messages are being sent claiming to be from the Massachusetts Unclaimed Property Division (UCP). The texts say there are available funds under the recipient’s name, and they should visit the link provided. According to state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, these texts are a scam and have not been sent by UCP.

“It has come to our attention that text messages claiming to be from the Massachusetts Unclaimed Property Division have been sent to residents across the state,” Goldberg said. “Our goal is to ensure that no Massachusetts citizen is taken advantage of as part of this scam.”

Despite the fraudulent text, UCP does in fact currently hold more than $3.4 billion in unclaimed property; 10% of Massachusetts residents are owed money. To search to see if you have unclaimed money, visit findmassmoney.com. If you have questions, contact the Unclaimed Property Division at (617) 367-0400.