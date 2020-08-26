Top Page Banner

Business Talk Podcast Special Coverage

BusinessTalk with Bill Cole

By 83

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times

Episode 22: Aug. 26, 2020

Thom Interview Bill Cole, President of Living Local.  Living Local

Thom Interview Bill Cole, President of Living Local.  Living Local is a grassroots movement in Western Mass that promotes and educates on how and why we need to Eat, Shop and Live Local. Bill and Thom discuss the organization’s economic development efforts, including its partnership with BusinessWest.

Sponsored by:

Monson Savings Bank logo

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO ALL OUR EPISODES

Also Available On

Tags:

Related Posts

Shaking the Pillars of the Local Economy

By

Excel Dryer Touts Virus Filtration, Donates Mobile Units to Front Lines

By

BusinessTalk with John Gannon

By