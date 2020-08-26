BusinessTalk with Bill Cole
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times
Episode 22: Aug. 26, 2020
Thom Interview Bill Cole, President of Living Local. Living Local is a grassroots movement in Western Mass that promotes and educates on how and why we need to Eat, Shop and Live Local. Bill and Thom discuss the organization’s economic development efforts, including its partnership with BusinessWest.