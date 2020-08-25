Six Attorneys from Robinson Donovan, P.C. honored by Best Lawyers®

SPRINGFIELD — Robinson Donovan, P.C. today announced six attorneys were listed in The Best Lawyers in America© 2021 and one was also named “Lawyer of the Year” in her field.

The following attorneys were recently selected by their peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2021:

Jeffrey Roberts , managing partner, practices corporate and business counseling and estate planning, and was named in the practice areas of Corporate Law and Trusts and Estates. He has received the Best Lawyers recognition for 29 consecutive years.

, managing partner, practices corporate and business counseling and estate planning, and was named in the practice areas of Corporate Law and Trusts and Estates. He has received the Best Lawyers recognition for 29 consecutive years. James Martin , partner, was listed in the practice areas of Franchise Law and Real Estate Law. He concentrates his practice on corporate and business counseling, litigation and commercial real estate law, and is a member of Robinson Donovan’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Group. He has received the Best Lawyers recognition for 21 consecutive years.

, partner, was listed in the practice areas of Franchise Law and Real Estate Law. He concentrates his practice on corporate and business counseling, litigation and commercial real estate law, and is a member of Robinson Donovan’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Group. He has received the Best Lawyers recognition for 21 consecutive years. Nancy Frankel Pelletier , partner, was listed in the practice area of Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants. A member of Robinson Donovan’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Group, she concentrates her practice in the areas of litigation and alternative dispute resolution. She has received the Best Lawyers recognition for 16 consecutive years.

, partner, was listed in the practice area of Personal Injury Litigation-Defendants. A member of Robinson Donovan’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Group, she concentrates her practice in the areas of litigation and alternative dispute resolution. She has received the Best Lawyers recognition for 16 consecutive years. Patricia Rapinchuk , partner, was listed in the fields of Employment Law-Management and Litigation-Labor and Employment. She was also named “Lawyer of the Year” in the field of Employment Law-Management. She practices employment law and litigation. She has received the Best Lawyers recognition for 12 consecutive years.

, partner, was listed in the fields of Employment Law-Management and Litigation-Labor and Employment. She was also named “Lawyer of the Year” in the field of Employment Law-Management. She practices employment law and litigation. She has received the Best Lawyers recognition for 12 consecutive years. Carla Newton , partner, was named in the field of Family Law. She focuses her practice on divorce and family law, litigation, corporate and business counseling, and commercial real estate, and is a member of Robinson Donovan’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Group. She has received the Best Lawyers recognition for 9 consecutive years.

, partner, was named in the field of Family Law. She focuses her practice on divorce and family law, litigation, corporate and business counseling, and commercial real estate, and is a member of Robinson Donovan’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Group. She has received the Best Lawyers recognition for 9 consecutive years. Richard Gaberman was named in the fields of Corporate Law, Real Estate Law, Tax Law, and Trusts and Estates. He focuses his practice on corporate and business counseling, commercial real estate, and estate and tax planning law. He has received the Best Lawyers recognition for 29 consecutive years.