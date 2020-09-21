BusinessTalk with Carla Cosenzi
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times
Episode 28: Sept. 21, 2020
George Interviews Carla Cosenzi, President of TommyCar Auto Group
George interviews Carla Cosenzi, President of TommyCar Auto Group. This desire to serve the community, and to do things right all the time, is an operating mindset that has earned Cosenzi not only her 40 Under Forty plaque (class of 2012), but another BusinessWest honor as well, the Difference Makers award in 2019. Now she is one of BusinessWest’s five finalists for the Alumni Achievement Award!