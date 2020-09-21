BusinessTalk with Carla Cosenzi

George interviews Carla Cosenzi, President of TommyCar Auto Group. This desire to serve the community, and to do things right all the time, is an operating mindset that has earned Cosenzi not only her 40 Under Forty plaque (class of 2012), but another BusinessWest honor as well, the Difference Makers award in 2019. Now she is one of BusinessWest’s five finalists for the Alumni Achievement Award!

https://businesswest.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Episode-28-9.21.20-Carla-Cosenzi.mp3