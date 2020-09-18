Elms Promotes Teresa Kuta Reske to Associate Dean of Graduate and Doctoral Studies

CHICOPEE — Elms College announced the promotion of Teresa Kuta Reske to the position of associate dean of Graduate and Doctoral Studies for the School of Nursing.

“There is no doubt that Teresa, who is well-known throughout the college for her enthusiasm and commitment to students, will brilliantly lead nursing graduate and doctoral studies for continued growth and program improvement,” said Kathleen Scoble, dean of the School of Nursing.

Reske was on the leadership team that developed the doctor of nursing practice (DNP) program and has served as director since its inception in the fall of 2014. She will continue to lead the program in this new role.

Among her accomplishments, Reske co-authored a chapter in DNP Education, Practice, and Policy: Redesigning Advanced Practice Roles for the 21st Century (2012) and is a journal reviewer for the Journal of Professional Nursing. In addition, she has presented locally, nationally, and internationally on DNP practice-related topics, patient-experience-related topics, nurse telephone triage, and nursing informatics.

Reske holds a BS in nursing from Saint Anselm College, a MPA from the University of New Haven, an MSN in health systems from Vanderbilt University, and a DNP degree in executive nurse leadership from the MGH Institute of Health Professions.