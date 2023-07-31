BusinessTalk with Chikmedia’s Meghan Rothschild

Even with a strong background in marketing, Meghan Rothschild had reservations about launching her own business. But once she took the leap in 2013, she had plenty of confidence in her vision for the company: one of fierceness, attitude, and constant learning in the service of helping clients — many of them women business owners as well — reach the next level through better branding and messaging. As Chikmedia celebrates its 10th anniversary, Meghan joins BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar on the next installment of BusinessTalk for a wide-ranging conversation about the challenges of entrpreneurship, the evolving world of marketing, and her important work in the realm of skin-cancer awareness. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.