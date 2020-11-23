BusinessTalk with Eugene Cassidy

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Eugene Cassidy, president and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition. The two discuss the pandemic and its impact not only on the Big E, but the region’s large and very important tourism and hospitality sector. They also discuss ways businesses like the Big E have pivoted and created new revenue streams, such as the Big E’s hugely successful Golden Ticket campaign. It’s must listening, so join us on BusinessTalk.

https://businesswest.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/EPISODE-40-GEORGE-AND-GENE-BIG-E.mp3