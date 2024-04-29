BusinessTalk with FCCDC Executive Director John Waite and Communications Director Kate Lawless

Franklin County Community Development Corp. (FCCDC) boasts a long history of stimulating the region’s economy in myriad ways, in particular providing business-development education, access to capital, and commercial office and manufacturing space, and it has done so through a robust array of programs. On the next episode of BusinessTalk, BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar talks with FCCDC Executive Director John Waite and Communications Director Kate Lawless about how the organization’s mission has evolved with community needs, but the vision of a more vibrant Franklin County economy has not. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest.