Springfield Museums Join Blue Star Museum Initiative

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Museums have joined other museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer. The 2024 program will begin on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 18, and end on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2.

Blue Star Museums is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families in collaboration with the Department of Defense and participating museums across the U.S.

“We are honored to extend our thanks to the active military and their families by offering free admission to our museums,” said Kay Simpson, president and CEO of Springfield Museums. “We benefit from their service and sacrifice and feel privileged to share our limitless array of collections, exhibitions, and educational activities with them as an expression of our gratitude.”

In addition to the Springfield Museums, the Blue Star Museums program includes children’s museums; art, science, and history museums; zoos, gardens, and lighthouses; and more, from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The free admission program is available for those currently serving in the U.S. military: Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy, and Space Force, as well as members of the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, NOAA Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members. Qualified members must show a Geneva Convention common access card, DD Form 1173 ID card, DD Form 1173-1 ID card, or Next Generation Uniformed Services ID card for entrance into a participating Blue Star Museum.