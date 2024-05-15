Monson Savings Bank to Host Clothing Drive During June

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank announced it will host a clothing drive during the month of June at all branch locations to collect professional work attire for Suit Up Springfield and Dress for Success of Western Massachusetts.

Suit Up Springfield accepts donations of suits, shirts, ties, shoes, and outer coats. Dress for Success of Western Massachusetts accepts donations of blazers and suits, dress pants, skirts, shoes, outerwear, and jewelry.

Donations of gently used and clean, professional business attire will be accepted at the following branch drop-off locations during normal business hours: 146 Main St., Monson; 15 Somers Road, Hampden; 100 Post Office Park, Wilbraham; 136 West St., Ware; and 61 North Main St., East Longmeadow.