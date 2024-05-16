Springfield Rifles Rugby Club to Host Eric White Memorial 7s Rugby Tournament

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Rifles Rugby Club, a local organization consisting of both men’s and women’s adult rugby teams, will be hosting its 30th annual Eric White Memorial 7s Rugby Tournament on Saturday, June 1. The tournament, which will be held on the fields at Blunt Park, 1780 Roosevelt Ave., Springfield, will host men’s and women’s teams from throughout New England and surrounding states.

Rugby 7s is a fast-paced, shortened version of the game of rugby. Teams are made up of seven players instead of the traditional 15, and matches are shorter, with two seven-minute halves. Rugby 7s is popular at all levels of rugby, with club tournaments generally held throughout the summer months.

The tournament is a tribute to a former member of the club, Eric White, who tragically passed away. When asked about his former teammate, Rifles Treasurer Bill Welch said, “Eric White was a 7s guy. He loved it. He always pushed us to play more rugby all throughout the year. He wanted us to play 7s so we could all be together all summer. He’s part of the reason we still have such a great team culture today.”

The event is free to the public, with ample parking for spectators. Matches start at 9 a.m., with the final match of the day starting at 4 p.m. The Caravan Kitchen food truck will be on site from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., serving “paninis for all palates.” Following the last match of the day, players and spectators are invited to a traditional post-match social at the Irish Cultural Center of Western New England, 429 Morgan Road, West Springfield.

For more information about the tournament or about joining the Springfield Rifles Rugby Club, visit www.springfieldrugby.club or email [email protected].