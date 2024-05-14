Forest Park Zoo to Host Wine Safari on June 1

SPRINGFIELD — Pinot and parrots, Riesling and rabbits, Sauvignon and snakes. These are a few of the pairings you might see at the Zoo in Forest Park’s Wine Safari on Saturday, June 1 from 2 to 6 p.m.

The 21+ fundraiser will take guests on a trip around the world, pairing wine from different countries with an animal from the same region, giving guests the opportunity to sample various wines as they meet and learn about that country’s native wildlife from members of the zoo’s education and animal-care teams. The money raised from this event supports the care of more than 225 animals that live at the zoo, many of which have been deemed non-releasable to the wild due to illness, injury, permanent disability, habituation, humans, or other factors.

“People often think the zoo is a place for kids, but no one is ever too old to learn,” said Gabry Tyson, assistant executive director at the Zoo in Forest Park. “Wine Safari offers a fun way for adults to learn about and engage with native and non-native species while enjoying a glass of wine or two.”

Guests must be age 21 or older to attend. The $55 ticket includes wine samples from 2 to 6 p.m. (while supplies last), charcuterie and small-bite appetizers, and animal encounters and keeper talks from members of the zoo’s animal-care and education teams. There will also be a raffle with prizes that include handmade Adirondack chairs, wine tasting at a local vineyard, and Red Sox tickets.

“Wine Safari has become one of our most popular signature events,” said Sarah Tsitso, executive director at the Zoo in Forest Park. “We absolutely love welcoming guests to sample wine, interact with our animals, and learn a little something about the wildlife that surrounds us.”

Advanced tickets are required to attend, and IDs will be checked at the door. Tickets are limited and are on sale now at www.forestparkzoo.org/winesafari.