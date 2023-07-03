BusinessTalk with Hubert Benitez, president of American International College

Colleges are in many ways at a crossroads, emerging from the pandemic years but still battling long-term trends toward fewer applications and heightened competition. On the next installment of BusinessTalk, BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar talks with Hubert Benitez, president of American International College, about that institution’s holistic approach to standing out in a crowd, one that prioritizes not only academics, but also campus culture and a sense of belonging, as well as connections with the community on workforce-development efforts aimed at strengthening the region’s economy and keeping graduates here. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.