BusinessTalk with John Regan, president and CEO of Associated Industries of Mass.
Episode 115: June 6, 2022
George Interviews John Regan, president and CEO of Associated Industries of Mass.
BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with John Regan, president and CEO of Associated Industries of Mass. The two discuss the state’s the economy and the headwinds facing it, especially the ongoing workforce crisis. They also discuss the prospects for a recession and the many issues keeping business owners up at night. It’s all must listening, so join us for BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest in partnership with Living Local and sponsored by PeoplesBank.