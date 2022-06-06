Free Virtual Information Session on New COVID-19 Antiviral Pill Paxlovid Slated

SPRINGFIELD – Baystate Health will offer a free virtual information session entitled “Positive COVID-19 Test, Now What?” on Tuesday, 6-7 p.m.

The event will be led by Dr. Armando Paez, chief, Infectious Disease Division, Baystate Health, and Dr. Amanda Westlake, Infectious Disease Division and Division of General Medicine and Community Health, Baystate Health, who will discuss the latest COVID-19 oral antiviral pill Paxlovid.

As more people continue to test positive for COVID-19 and its variants locally and across the country, Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill, introduced on the market in December 2021, is fast becoming the treatment of choice, which some have referred to as the antiviral pill offering hope for “zero COVID deaths.” Paxlovid is now available, via prescription, at most local pharmacies. It is a safe and effective treatment and must be taken within the first 5 days of testing positive for COVID-19.

There will be time for questions and answers. To register, visit BaystateHealth.org/CovidPositive.