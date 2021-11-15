BusinessTalk with Madeline Landrau, one of BusinessWest’s recently named Women of Impact for 2021

BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien has a lively, wide-ranging discussion with Madeline Landrau, one of BusinessWest’s recently named Women of Impact for 2021, several of whom will be spotlighted over the coming weeks. The two talk about everything that went into this honor, from her many responsibilities as Program Engagement Manager at MassMutual, to the many facets her involvement within the community, to her ongoing work as a mentor to a number of young women in the region.

