BusinessTalk with Mary Kay Wydra, president of the Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau
Episode 206: March 25, 2024
Tourism is critical to the economic energy of Western Mass. — it’s often the first experience people have with the region, and can be a strong factor in whether they want to move or work here. And the annual economic impact of visitors — at tourist attractions, restaurants, hotels, conventions, and events — soars into the hundreds of millions of dollars annually. On the next episode of BusinessTalk, BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar talks with Mary Kay Wydra, president of the Greater Springfield Convention & Visitors Bureau, about what goes into energizing, promoting, and sustaining this critical sector — as well as the many events and attractions that promise to make 2024 a year to remember. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.