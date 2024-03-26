Westfield State to Induct Six Alumni into Criminal Justice Alumni Hall of Fame

WESTFIELD — On April 6, Westfield State University will recognize and induct six alumni into the Criminal Justice Alumni Hall of Fame. Inductees are recognized for their excellence in their chosen field and for their accomplishments in criminal justice and law enforcement at the state, federal, and local levels.

This year’s alumni inductees are Benjamin Campbell ’11 of the Maine State Police; David Campbell ’84, a retired special agent in the U.S. Department of Justice; Cheryl Clapprood ’92, Springfield Police superintendent; John Kotfila Jr. ’08, who served in the Sheriff’s Office in Hillsborough County, Fla.; Kenneth O’Connor ’87, a chief court officer in the Massachusetts Trial Court; and Jeffrey Trask ’02, a leader in emergency management and preparedness. Kim Tobin, professor of Criminal Justice, is also being honored for her distinguished service to Westfield State. Both Benjamin Campbell and Kotfila are being recognized posthumously.

The ceremony will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and commence in the Scanlon Banquet Hall on campus. Michael McCabe ’84, Westfield mayor, will deliver the opening remarks, followed by addresses from university President Linda Thompson and Nicholas Smith ’24, president of the Student Government Assoc. Brunch will take place afterward and precede McCabe and Alice Perry, assistant professor of Criminal Justice, presenting the honorees.

For more information and to register to attend this event, visit westfield.ma.edu/cjhof by April 2.