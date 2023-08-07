BusinessTalk with Matt Flink, president of Appleton Corp.

These are interesting and challenging times for commercial real estate and property management, and an equally intriguing chapter in the career of Matt Flink, who took the reins as president of Appleton Corp. last year and seeks to steer the firm, one of the venerable O’Connell Companies, into continued growth. On the next episode of BusinessTalk, Matt joins BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar for an energetic, wide-ranging conversation about what goes into effective property management, the leadership skills he’s honed from both his past roles and coaching youth sports, the ways in which the post-pandemic world is changing the way people work … and much more. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.