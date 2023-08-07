PIP East Longmeadow Receives Franchise Top-10 Award

EAST LONGMEADOW — PIP East Longmeadow has been recognized as a top-10 franchise based on sales revenue for the nationwide PIP franchise network. The award was presented at the annual PIP Convention and Vendor Show held July 12-15 in Kansas City, Mo.

Owned by Robert Pelzek, the business ranked sixth in the network based on 2022 sales. It also received industry recognition as a top-100 commercial printer in the U.S. by What They Think/Printing News, a prestigious honor in the printing industry. Along with the East Longmeadow location, this PIP business also has centers in Waltham and Hartford, Conn.

“Our top 10 franchisees are innovators who set an example of excellence for the entire network. They adopt new products and services to consistently fulfill their customers’ needs, and they deliver exceptional customer service,” said Richard Lowe, president and COO of Franchise Services Inc., parent company of PIP. “I congratulate Bob and his fellow staff for this outstanding achievement.”