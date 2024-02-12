BusinessTalk with Mill Town Capital CEO Tim Burke

Real-estate investment with a purpose can be rewarding in more ways than just the bottom line. Just ask the team at Mill Town Capital in Pittsfield, which has invested in a wide array of projects aimed at rejuvenating local businesses, enhancing recreational amenities, and revitalizing key infrastructure. On the next episode of BusinessTalk, Mill Town Capital CEO Tim Burke talks with BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar about his passion for his corner of the Berkshires and how the firm’s purposeful work is generating new life and new opportunities for businesses and residents alike. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.