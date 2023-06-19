BusinessTalk with Nicole Blais, CEO of Holyoke Chicopee Springfield Head Start

At a time when so many families with young children struggle with issues of nutrition, education, mental health, and more, the services offered by the national organization known as Head Start are more critical than ever. On the next installment of BusinessTalk, BusinessWest Editor Joe Bednar talks with Nicole Blais, CEO of Holyoke Chicopee Springfield Head Start, not only about how the nonprofit delivers free, federally funded programs that not only give kids a … well, head start in life, but also how it supports and educates families in myriad ways so they can continue to move forward at home — and why that work is so gratifying. It’s must listening, so tune in to BusinessTalk, a podcast presented by BusinessWest and sponsored by PeoplesBank.