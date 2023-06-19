JM Electrical Breaks Ground on Level-3 EV Chargers at Marcotte Ford

BOSTON — JM Electrical announced the groundbreaking on level-3 electric-vehicle (EV) charging stations at Marcotte Ford in Holyoke. JM Electrical is a provider of specialized electrical construction work with service offerings for the latest renewable-energy technologies, including thousands of EV charging stations across New England. JM Electrical is excited to partner with Marcotte Ford as it expands its EV offerings, aligning with Marcotte’s commitment to excelling within the evolving auto industry.

Marcotte Ford is one of the first Ford dealerships in Western Mass. to officially roll out these new EV chargers in efforts to continually scale EV volumes in the region. JM Electrical installing on-site EV charging stations will further the work of Marcotte Ford in the implementation of this program.

Level-3 charging stations are the fastest on the market today. A level-3 EV station can top off an empty battery in just 30 minutes. The full installation will include two level-3 EV charging stations, spare capacity for an additional one in the near future, and three level-2 EV charging stations. In total, the charging bank will have the ability to power up to 10 cars. The installation is estimated to be completed this fall.

“JM Electrical is proud to partner with Marcotte Ford on the installation of their EV charging equipment,” said Adam Palmer, director of Operations and project executive at JM Electrical. “We are excited to work on the implementation of zero-emission electric-vehicle charging technology, offering turnkey installations and clean-energy choices to our clients.”

Mike Marcotte, president of Marcotte Ford, added that “working with JM Electrical has been seamless. Their team is professional and continues to exceed our expectations. They have allowed us to keep our business running smoothly while they undertake this huge project. We are proud to partner with JM Electrical to help us become the leader not only for our industry, but for our community in the electric-vehicle market.”