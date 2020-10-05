BusinessTalk with Sandra Doran

In this episode of BusinessTalk, BusinessWest Editor George O’Brien talks with Sandra Doran, president of Bay Path University. In a wide-ranging interview, the two discuss everything from COVID and its impact on campus life, to the many challenges already facing higher education before the pandemic, to the many ways in which COVID may ultimately change the higher education ‘experience.’

https://businesswest.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/BUSINESS-TALK-GEORGE-EPISODE-32finalll.mp3