BusinessTalk with Waleska Lugo-DeJesus
Episode 31: Sept. 30, 2020
Thom Fox interviews Waleska Lugo-DeJesus, CEO of Inclusive Strategies
Thom Fox interviews Waleska Lugo-DeJesus. Waleska Lugo-DeJesus is the CEO of Inclusive Strategies, LLC and during COVID-19 she has been putting her 18-years of diversity consulting to good use as many companies tackle workplace inequities. Waleska shares why diversity and inclusion is growing in importance, and how organizations are evolving to include more voices in the conversation on equality.