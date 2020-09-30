BusinessTalk with Waleska Lugo-DeJesus

Top Banner

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, BusinessTalk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times.

Episode 31: Sept. 30, 2020

Thom Fox interviews Waleska Lugo-DeJesus, CEO of Inclusive Strategies

Thom Fox interviews Waleska Lugo-DeJesus. Waleska Lugo-DeJesus is the CEO of Inclusive Strategies, LLC and during COVID-19 she has been putting her 18-years of diversity consulting to good use as many companies tackle workplace inequities. Waleska shares why diversity and inclusion is growing in importance, and how organizations are evolving to include more voices in the conversation on equality.

 

 

