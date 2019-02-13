BusinessWest Seeks 40 Under Forty Nominations

SPRINGFIELD — BusinessWest, HCN’s sister publication, is currently accepting nominations for the 40 Under Forty class of 2019. The deadline for nominations is Feb. 15, and the region’s healthcare community is encouraged to participate.

Launched in 2007, the program recognizes rising stars in the four counties of Western Mass. Nominations, which should be detailed in nature, should list an individual’s accomplishments within their profession as well as their work within the community. Nominations can be completed online athttps://businesswest.com/40-under-forty-nomination-form/.

Nominations will be weighed by a panel of judges. The selected individuals will be profiled in the April 29 issue of BusinessWest and honored at the 40 Under Forty Gala on June 20 at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. 40 Under Forty is presented by PeoplesBank and Health New England.