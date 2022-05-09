 CAIA to Celebrate 20 Years, New Location 

AMHERST — The Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce announced that Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) Association will stage a celebration marking its 20th anniversary and new location on May 18.

The open house will begin at 3 p.m. with tours of the new location and opportunity to meet the CAIA team. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. Refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will be served. To assist with planning, RSVP’s are encouraged. Please email: [email protected]

In acknowledgment of the move, Ruth Carolyn, chief operating officer for the CAIA Association said that the new location is the perfect fit for the organization today. “As we celebrate our 20th year as an association, we are delighted to be back in the center of Amherst, where our mission took flight in 2002. It is exciting for us to occupy such a beautiful space in the center of a town, so well-known for its support of community. We will be very proud to welcome members and staff from around the globe to our new headquarters’ location.”

The CAIA Association is a global professional body dedicated to creating greater alignment, transparency, and knowledge for all investors, with a specific emphasis on alternative investments.

“As a chamber, we are honored to celebrate CAIA’s mission and their new move to downtown Amherst along with their 20-year commitment to their roots in Amherst while expanding globally across 100 countries,” said Claudia Pazmany, executive director of the Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce. “This is a true example of living locally and thinking globally.”