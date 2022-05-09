Retired Assistant Superintendent  Lydia Martinez-Alvarez to Address Graduates at STCC Commencement 

SPRINGFIELD — Lydia Martinez-Alvarez, recently retired assistant superintendent for Springfield Public Schools, will serve as the featured speaker at Springfield Technical Community College’s 2022 commencement on June 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

The ceremony, which was held virtually over the past two years due to the pandemic, will take place in person for the first time since 2019.

Martinez-Alvarez made history when she became Springfield’s first Latina assistant superintendent in 2012 and has become a role model in the community. Many of STCC’s graduates might see a little bit of themselves in Martinez-Alvarez when she steps up to the podium at the MassMutual Center. STCC is a federally designated Hispanic Serving Institution, with about 30% of the students identifying as Hispanic.

Martinez-Alvarez served in the school system for 28 years before announcing her retirement earlier this year. She began her teaching career as a substitute and worked her way up in roles throughout the district. She served as assistant principal at the Springfield High School of Science and Technology in 2003 and a year later was named principal at Chestnut Accelerated Middle School.

A product of the public schools, Martinez-Alvarez has strong roots in the Springfield community. Shortly after her retirement announcement in January, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno highlighted her achievements during his proclamation of Jan. 31 as “Lydia Martinez-Alvarez Day.” She is a strong advocate of education.

Born and raised in Springfield, Martinez-Alvarez served as “Madrina” of the 2016 Springfield Puerto Rican Parade.

Martinez-Alvarez was recognized as a 2019 “Woman of Impact” by BusinessWest for her professional accomplishments and contributions to the greater Springfield community. The award was established to honor women in Western Massachusetts whose contributions have positively influenced the community.

Martinez-Alvarez serves on the Board of Trustees for Westfield State University. She is a graduate of the Westfield State Class of ’86.

She holds a bachelor of Science in Business Management and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies from Westfield State, a Master of Arts in Teaching from Elms College, and is a doctoral candidate at American International College.