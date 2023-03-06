Camfour Inc. Promotes Brandon Roper to President

WESTFIELD — Camfour Inc. announced the promotion of Brandon Roper to the position of president. In this new capacity, Roper will report to CEO Malcolm Getz and the ownership group. He will be responsible for leading the continued growth of the Camfour brand and team.

Roper has been effecting change since first joining Camfour as vice president of Sales and Marketing. During that time, he is credited with a variety of accomplishments, including the complete rebrand of Camfour, sales execution during the market slowdown of 2022, the growth of the company’s sales team, and preparation of a three-year strategic plan.

“Brandon brought significant industry experience — 17 years — to Camfour and a focus for the long-term growth that we needed,” Getz said. “His experience and focus will allow us to provide customers with a sales and delivery experience unsurpassed in the industry. Camfour has a long-standing policy of promoting from within whenever possible, and Brandon is the latest example of an advancement earned.”

Camfour is a growing national wholesaler of firearms, ammunition, and accessories for the shooting-sports industry, with distribution centers in Westfield and Pflugerville, Texas.