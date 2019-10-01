Chamber Corners: Upcoming Events

EAST OF THE RIVER FIVE TOWN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.erc5.com

(413) 575-7230

• Oct. 2: Inaugural Lexington Group Aeron Chair Hockey Tournament, 5:30-8 p.m., hosted by Lexington Group, 380 Union St., West Springfield. Co-hosted by BusinessWest, ERC5, and the West of the River Chamber of Commerce. In celebration of its 30th anniversary, Lexington Group is hosting this tournament benefiting the Foundation for TJO Animals. This will be an after-5 anniversary celebration and networking event. Players and administrative staff from area elite hockey teams, American International College and UMass Amherst, will battle it out in a friendly competition on the rink. The winning team of the battle round will play against the Springfield Thunderbirds. Cost: free, but registration is required. Register at lexington-aeronhockey.eventbrite.com.

GREATER EASTHAMPTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.easthamptonchamber.org

(413) 527-9414

• Oct. 8: Networking In the Know Panel Series, 5-7 p.m., hosted by Abandoned Building Brewery, 142 Pleasant St., Unit 103A, Easthampton. We will go deep into what and your business needs to be diligent about and why. Topics include the latest on banking and credit-card scamming, business e-mail compromise, check ACH fraud, and direct deposit of payroll e-mail scam technology. A panel of experts — Linda Schwartz, of Westfield Bank, Martha Rickson of Polish National Credit Union, and William Judd of bankESB — will explain how to protect yourself and your business from these types of scams. Refreshments will be served courtesy of Hamel’s Creative Catering. Cost: $15 for members, $30 for non-members. Pre-registration is required, and no tickets will be available at the door. For more information and to register, visit www.easthamptonchamber.org or call the chamber at (413) 527-9414.

• Oct. 23: Cybersecurity Chamber Breakfast, 8:30-10 a.m., hosted by the Greater Easthampton Chamber of Commerce, 33 Union St., Easthampton. Suite 3 President Dave DelVecchio will guide attendees through a security-awareness training review in three easy steps: identify the cybersecurity problem, create a security framework, and define what you as a user can do to help. This session is loaded with content and many actionable takeaways to improve the security awareness level within the attendee’s organization. Cost: $15, which includes a light breakfast. Pre-registration is required, and no tickets will be sold at the door. For more information and to register, visit www.easthamptonchamber.org or call the chamber at (413) 527-9414.

GREATER NORTHAMPTON CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.northamptonchamber.com

(413) 584-1900

• Oct. 2: Schmoozapalooza, 5-7:30 p.m., hosted by Greater Northampton Chamber, 99 Pleasant St., Northampton. An annual networking party bringing business and community together, featuring food, wine, and cold brews donated by local restaurants. Sponsored by Florence Bank, CopyCat Ink, Pioneer Training, and Christopher Heights of Northampton. Cost: $10/ for members. RSVP at northamptonchamber.com/connect-campaign-2019.

• Oct. 8: “Digital Marketing Demystified” with Rhyme Digital, noon to 2:30 p.m., hosted by Coldwell Banker Training Center, 112 Main St., Northampton. Join us for the first workshop in the Greater Northampton Chamber 2019 Connect Campaign Event Series. Presentation by Blair Winans of Rhyme Digital in Easthampton. Cost: free. RSVP at northamptonchamber.com/connect-campaign-2019.

• Oct. 22: “Sync Up with the Chamber and the Downtown Northampton Assoc. – A Conversation with Health, Wellness, and Beauty Businesses,” 8-9:30 a.m., 33 Hawley St., Northampton. Join us for a conversation among professionals and business owners within the health, wellness, and beauty sector. Cost: free. RSVP at northamptonchamber.com/connect-campaign-2019.

• Oct. 22: “Social Media in the Workplace” with Daniel Carr of Royal, P.C., 8:30-9:30 a.m., hosted by Greater Northampton Chamber, 99 Pleasant St., Northampton. Cost: free. RSVP at northamptonchamber.com/connect-campaign-2019.

• Oct. 24: “Marketing and Advertising: What Works and What Doesn’t?” 8-9 a.m., hosted by Greater Northampton Chamber, 99 Pleasant St., Northampton. Join Joe O’Rourke of Northampton Radio Group for an informative talk on what works and what doesn’t in marketing and advertising. Cost: free. RSVP at northamptonchamber.com/connect-campaign-2019.

• Oct. 28: “Nonprofit Resource Roundtable with Jenny Ladd: Fundraising as Program, Program as Fundraising,” noon to 1:30 p.m., hosted by the Garden House at Look Memorial Park. How can our fundraising be a form of our programming, and how can programming be part of fundraising? All too often, the person, people, or department doing fundraising are off in a corner separate from the programmatic workings of a nonprofit. Cost: free. RSVP at northamptonchamber.com/connect-campaign-2019.

• Oct. 29: “Health Connector for Small Business,” noon to 1 p.m., hosted by Greater Northampton Chamber, 33 Hawley St., Northampton. Join us for an informative session with Rich Cahillane of American Benefits Group and Chaitra Sanders, account manager for the Health Connector for Business Distribution Channel. Cost: free. RSVP at northamptonchamber.com/connect-campaign-2019.

GREATER WESTFIELD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.westfieldbiz.org

(413) 568-1618

• Oct. 7: Mayor’s Coffee Hour, 8-9 a.m., hosted by Western Massachusetts Hospital, 91 East Mountain Road, Westfield. Join us for coffee with Westfield Mayor Brian Sullivan. The event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is requested so we may give our host a proper head count. For more information and to register, visit westfieldbiz.org/events or call (413) 568-1618.

• Oct. 9: Lunch & Learn: “Talk Saves Lives: A Community Introduction to Suicide Prevention,” 11:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m., hosted by Western Massachusetts Hospital, 91 East Mountain Road, Westfield. Presented by Heather White, area director, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Massachusetts and Vermont Chapter. This workshop will discuss the shockingly large scope of suicide, current research on prevention, suicide risk and warning signs, and how, together, we can help prevent it. Box lunch provided by Peppermill Catering. Cost: free for members, $40 for non-members. For more information and to register, visit westfieldbiz.org/events or call (413) 568-1618.

• Oct. 17: Lunch & Learn: Hemp CBD Educational Seminar, 11:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m., hosted by Western Massachusetts Hospital, 91 East Mountain Road, Westfield. Presented by Kathleen Angco-Vieweg of Rehab Resolutions. This workshop is for everyone interested in learning basic information regarding CBD oil, the difference between hemp and marijuana, benefits of CBD oil, and what CBD oil can help with. Lunch provided by Peppermill Catering. Cost: free for members, $40 for non-members. For more information and to register, visit westfieldbiz.org/events or call (413) 568-1618.

• Oct. 21: After 5 Connections, 5-7 p.m., hosted by East Mountain Country Club, 1458 East Mountain Road, Westfield. The event will include a cash bar, refreshments, and a 50/50 raffle to benefit the chamber scholarship fund. Bring your business cards and make connections. Cost: free for members. For more information and to register, visit westfieldbiz.org/events or call (413) 568-1618.

PROFESSIONAL WOMEN’S CHAMBER

www.springfieldregionalchamber.com

(413) 787-1555

• Oct. 17: Renaissance of Springfield Leadership Forum, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., hosted by Springfield Museums. Panelists will include female leaders in Springfield who will share their visions and contributions to the current Springfield renaissance. Kay Simpson, president of Springfield Museums, will moderate the panel. Cost: $35 for members, $40 for non-members. To register, e-mail [email protected]

SOUTH HADLEY & GRANBY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.shgchamber.com

(413) 532-6451

• Oct. 17: Business After 5, 5-7 p.m., hosted by TD Bank, Newton Street, South Hadley. Network with area businesses and business people. The event will include cider tastings, a cash bar, and light refreshments. Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Register online at shgchamber.com.

SPRINGFIELD REGIONAL CHAMBER

www.springfieldregionalchamber.com

(413) 787-1555

• Oct. 2: “Rise and Shine: Differentiate Yourself – It’s YOU They Buy,” 7:15-9 a.m., hosted by Crestview Country Club, 281 Shoemaker Lane, Agawam. Cost: $25 for members ($30 at the door), $35 general admission ($40 at the door). To register, visit www.springfieldregionalchamber.com, e-mail [email protected], or call (413) 755-1310.

• Oct. 25: Super 60, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., hosted by Chez Josef, 176 Shoemaker Lane, Agawam. Cost: $60 for members, $75 general admission. To register, visit www.springfieldregionalchamber.com, e-mail [email protected], or call (413) 755-1310.

WEST OF THE RIVER CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

www.ourwrc.com

(413) 426-3880

• Oct. 14: Annual Scholarship/Business Grant Golf Tournament, hosted by Springfield Country Club, West Springfield. Registration at 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon, shotgun start at 1 p.m. Register online at www.westoftheriverchamber.com. For more information or tickets, contact the chamber office at (413) 426-3880 or [email protected]

• Oct. 23: Mingle with the Mayors VIP Luncheon, noon to 1:30 p.m., hosted by Carrabba’s Italian Grill, West Springfield. Join us for an update from the mayors of Agawam and West Springfield over lunch, and mingle with the mayors afterward during this private, VIP event. Seating is limited. For more information, contact the chamber office at (413) 426-3880 or [email protected]

• Nov. 7: Food Fest West, 5:30-8 p.m., hosted by Springfield Country Club, West Springfield. Local restaurants and eateries show off their cuisine at this well-attended event. Vote for your favorite restaurant. A DJ, raffle, and entertainment will round out this event. Proceeds raised by Food Fest West will go toward the Partnership for Education and the WRC Educational Fund, which provides grants to businesses for on-the-job training and continuing-education needs. Tickets may be purchased online at www.westoftheriverchamber.com. For more information, contact the chamber office at (413) 426-3880 or [email protected].