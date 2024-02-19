Christine Byrne Named Director of Finance at Eastern States Exposition

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Eastern States Exposition (ESE) announced the promotion of Christine Byrne to the position of director of Finance. Byrne assumes this role following the retirement of Jerry Richard in December.

Byrne holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in accounting from Western New England University. Her love for numbers started in high school when she took her first accounting class, and she has never looked back.

Byrne joined the ESE team last May, initially serving as assistant director of Finance. With more than 25 years of experience in accounting and finance, she brings a wealth of expertise to her new role. Prior to joining ESE, she held the position of chief financial officer at Center of Hope Foundation Inc., demonstrating her commitment to financial excellence and strategic management. Byrne has also held finance and accounting roles at the Tri-Community YMCA, Howlett Lumber Co., Wing Memorial Hospital, and Court Square Group.

“I’ve always looked forward to attending the Big E every year,” Byrne said. “I’ve witnessed some of the changes that have happened over the last few years, and I really like the direction this iconic fair is heading. The idea of now being a part of the company that produces this event is very exciting and challenging.”