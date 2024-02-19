Bay Path University to Partner with Denny’s on Employee Education Program

LONGMEADOW — Bay Path University, along with Oakwood University, a historically Black college, have been selected as educational partners by the food franchise Denny’s Corp. to provide college courses to Denny’s employees as part of the company’s Management In Training (MIT) initiative.

The initiative integrates Denny’s MIT program with specific college courses, enabling participants to earn up to 30 transferable credits in business and hospitality courses, such as “Principles of Management,” “Food Systems Management,” “Business Communication,” and “Leadership and Organizational Change.”

The program is part of Denny’s GAIN Program, which provides employees with opportunities for education and career advancement in the key areas of GED accreditation, college credit for learning, life skills, and career pathways for high-school students.

Credits earned through the MIT program will be automatically applied toward a bachelor’s degree for students who elect to attend the American Women’s College, Bay Path’s online program for adult learners.

“Rethinking and prioritizing education will enhance the Denny’s brand by unlocking potential in its people, ensuring they acquire the skills they need to thrive,” said Fasika Melaku Peterson, senior vice president of Human Resources and chief learning officer at Denny’s. “We are proud of the pioneering work with Bay Path University. Creating access to education in this manner is truly innovative work.”

Interdisciplinary education consultant Kim Cliett Long, who worked with Denny’s and the colleges to develop the program, added that “Bay Path and Oakwood are known for serving diverse student populations, providing flexibility and consistent support. I had previous experience working with these universities and knew they would be the right partners on this important initiative.”

Denny’s is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on number of restaurants. As of Dec. 27, 2023, the company included 1,631 restaurants, 1,558 of which are franchised and licensed restaurants and 73 of which are company operated. This includes 165 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

“Bay Path has been providing a pathway to a college degree to non-traditional, adult learners for nearly 25 years, and this partnership increases access, decreases cost, and positions driven workers to continually grow their careers and academic aspirations,” said Jeremy Anderson, the university’s vice president of Learning Innovation, Analytics, and Technology. “We’re extremely proud to be extending these opportunities to Denny’s employees.”