Country Bank Appoints Mary McGovern President, Chief Operating Officer

WARE — The board of trustees of Country Bank announced the appointment of Mary McGovern as president and chief operating officer, effective April 1. She will oversee the bank’s operations and drive its strategic growth initiatives. Paul Scully, who has been the president and chief executive officer, will remain the CEO.

McGovern brings more than 30 years of experience in the banking industry, making her a valuable asset to Country Bank. She holds degrees from Emmanuel College and Babson College, and her extensive knowledge and expertise have been instrumental in the bank’s success. Mary joined Country Bank in 2011 as its chief financial officer and has since been an esteemed member of the bank’s Leadership Group.

McGovern recently attended the American Bankers Assoc. (ABA) Wharton Leadership Lab at the University of Pennsylvania, earning an ABA Wharton Leadership Certificate. This accomplishment further solidifies her commitment to excellence and continuous professional development.

“We are thrilled to announce Mary’s appointment as the next president of Country Bank,” said James Phaneuf, board chair. “Mary’s proven track record, dedication, and strategic vision make her the ideal candidate for this role. We are especially proud to break the proverbial glass ceiling by appointing the first female president in Country Bank’s 174-year history.

“The board is confident that Mary’s leadership will drive the bank’s continued success and growth,” Phaneuf continued. “With her extensive experience, strategic mindset, and dedication to excellence, Mary is poised to lead the bank into a new era of innovation and customer satisfaction while maintaining its position as one of the most highly capitalized financial institutions in the region.”